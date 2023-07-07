Local Obituaries Local obituary: Saundra Graham, 81, former Cambridge city councilor and state rep Saundra Mae Graham, of Cambridge, died on June 23, 2023.

Saundra Mae Graham. – via A.J. Spears Funeral Home

Graham, Saundra Mae Former Cambridge City Councilor and State Representative, age 81, of Cambridge, passed away, on June 23, 2023.

Born to the late Roberta (Betts) Postell Headley and Charles Postell. Beloved mother of Carl J. Graham, Jr., Rhonda L. Graham, Tina M. A. Graham Everett, Darrell B. Graham, David A. Graham; sister of the late Charles, Don & Val Postell; survived by sisters, Marlene Crawford, Cheryl Headley Moore, Sharon Freeman, Sheila Headley Burwell, Sonja Scoby; brothers, Shawn & Kevin Headley; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grand, and one great-great-grand.

Former Cambridge City Councilor and State Representative, Saundra M. Graham will lie in State, Monday, July 10, at Cambridge City Hall, 795 Mass Ave., Cambridge, from 3 to 7 pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 11, 11 am, at Memorial Church, 1 Harvard Yard, Cambridge, MA 02138. Arrangements by A.J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE.

