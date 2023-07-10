Local Obituaries Local obituary: Gabriella DiStefano, 5, ‘a perfect soul trapped in an imperfect body’ Gabriella Molly "Gabby" DiStefano, of Hudson, New Hampshire, and formerly of Peabody, died on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Gabriella DiStefano. – via Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home

DiStefano, Gabriella Molly “Gabby” Five years of age, of Hudson, NH, formerly of Peabody, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Boston Children’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Salem, MA, on June 13, 2018, and was the cherished daughter of Michael and Nicole (Hopkins) DiStefano of Hudson, NH, formerly of Peabody.

Gabby was a typical little girl who loved to play dress up, wear big bows, crowns, and tutus. She had favorite toys she called Dog, Harold, and Emma. She loved painting and doing crafts with her mom. Gabby loved music and singing. She danced and would even head bang to heavy metal rock with her dad. Some of her favorites to sing were “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Metallica, and Frank Sinatra. She also loved “Twinkle Little Star,” and her “ABC’s.” Gabby was always belly laughing and smiling, it was infectious. She loved to give and receive kisses. She wore her favorite rainbow monster slippers with every outfit. She enjoyed playing in her ball pit with dog, Hanks, swinging on her big swing, and watching Disney princesses and Minnie Mouse.

While her disease, Metochromatic Leukodystrophy, took a lot from her, it never took away her ability to love. She was sweet, funny, brave, and fierce. She only knew how to love and only ever felt love from those around her. She loved her Mama and Dada, her Aunt Ada and Uncle A., her Vavo, Papa, Ma and Pa, and her cousins. She also loved her friends and especially her nurse Kaitlynn. She loved all her nurses at BCH. Gabby was so special that she rose to fame on TikTok, and made friends around the world.

Gabby brought so much joy and love to our family. She had a perfect soul trapped in an imperfect body. Because her soul was too beautiful and special for us to keep here on earth, she was called home to be with God.

Until we can embrace her again, she will forever bring us joy in our memories.

In addition to her parents, Gabby is survived by her grandparents, Suzanne (Gagnon) and Raymond Hopkins of Peabody, and Michael DiStefano of Lakeland, FL, and Dora (DeAvila) DiStefano of N. Andover; her aunt, Melissa Ciampa and her husband, Anthony Ciampa Sr. of Beverly, who are also Gabby’s Godparents; her cousins, Angelina “Gigi” Ciampa and Anthony “AJ” Ciampa Jr. both of Beverly. Gabby is also survived by many loving great-aunts and uncles and second cousins.

Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 4 PM-8 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street PEABODY. Her Funeral Services are private. Donations may be made to her gofundme by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/remove-financial-burdens-for-the-distefano-family or by mail to Michael DiStefano, 142 Lowell Rd #17-102 Hudson, NH 03051. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.

