Local Obituaries Local obituary: Edward ‘Ted’ Hoff, 68, dedicated Cambridge resident Edward 'Ted' Hoff, of Cambridge, died on June 26, 2023.

Edward “Ted” Hoff. – via Brown & Hickey Funeral Home

Hoff, Edward J. “Ted” Devoted Cambridge dad and husband, loved by all, died at home on June 26, surrounded by his adoring and adored wife, Kathleen M. O’Connell; and their beloved sons, Thomas Liam O’Connell Hoff and Michael Aidan O’Connell Hoff. He was 68.

A grateful beneficiary of a double-lung transplant, necessitated by idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Ted lived his life with extraordinary joy, kindness, excellence, optimism, purpose, and love. He is also survived by his siblings, siblings-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins across America and Ireland.

Born to George E. and Mary Catherine Hoff, Ted was raised in Westchester, Illinois and Oradell, New Jersey. He graduated from St. Joseph School, Bergen Catholic High School, and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, Phi Beta Kappa. In his mid-twenties, he served as special assistant and then Cabinet Secretary for New Jersey Governor Brendan T. Byrne. Ted later earned his MBA from Harvard Business School as a Baker Scholar. After teaching at HBS and studying for a PhD at Harvard, Ted founded his own consulting firm before joining IBM as Vice President and Chief Learning Officer. His award-winning work centered on leadership development.

Guided by his deep Catholic faith and unyielding belief in the power of one person to effect positive change, Ted energetically engaged in communities whose values he and his family shared. With honor and delight he served on the board of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, the Board of Visitors of Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, and the board of Saint Sebastian’s School, where, as the proud father of two Arrows, he was a past President of its Men’s Association. Together with Kathleen, Ted contributed enormously to Saint Peter School and Saint Peter Parish, Cambridge. His many roles included CYO basketball coach (2007 CYO Greater Boston Championship Team!) and leadership donor.

Dedicated to his adopted city, Ted previously served on the City Manager’s Advisory Board and the Cambridge Youth Hockey board. He helped coach his sons’ teams and for two decades ran the West Cambridge Farm League, where many young ballplayers developed their passion for the game. Kids loved “Coach Ted’s” exceptional energy and exuberance (and Oreos), and parents appreciated his endless patience and strong but gentle presence.

As an informal mentor and guide, Ted inspired many people. Especially for young Cantabrigians from across the city, the Hoff-O’Connell home was a beacon of welcome, a place to connect, watch and play sports, engage in spirited debate, and eat pizza. Ted rejoiced in the successes of the many young men who, throughout the years, expressed gratitude for his unwavering encouragement, support, advice, and vigorous advocacy. They are part of his remarkable legacy.

Ted’s greatest source of pride and joy was the beautiful family life he and Kathleen created with Tommy and Michael, a life defined by love, faith, and commitment to others. His huge kind heart, unassailable integrity, sterling soul, generous spirit, prodigious intellect, beaming smile, great good cheer, and love will live on through Tommy and Michael and those who have been inspired by his magnificent example.

Please consider signing up to be an organ donor. Gifts in memory may be sent to the “Ted Hoff Fund,” Saint Peter School, 96 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138. Thank you. For service information and online guestbook visit www.brownandhickey.com.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Brown & Hickey Funeral Home.