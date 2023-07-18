Local Obituaries Local obituary: Tucker Skenderian, 36, welcomed first son in March Tucker Carson Skenderian, of Acton, and formerly of Weston and Milton, died on July 15, 2023.

Tucker Skenderian. – George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Homes

Skenderian, Tucker Carson Age 36, charismatic leader, reliable friend and new dad. Of Acton, and formerly of Weston and Milton, passed away, on July 15, 2023, at the age of 36.

Tucker is survived by his remarkable wife, Melissa Skenderian (Healey); and son, Bennett Tucker Skenderian, born March 11, 2023. He was the son of the late Thomas E. Skenderian; and leaves behind his mother, Dusty Rhodes (Skenderian) of Weston. He leaves behind five siblings, Thomas (T.K.) Skenderian of Boston, Tyler Skenderian of Boston, Taylor Jacobs of Sudbury, Turner Skenderian of Maynard and Tanner Skenderian of Brooklyn, NY.

The second of six children, Tucker was a thoughtful and smiling refuge of calm as the chaos of a large family poured around him. He was everyone’s favorite Skenderian. He brought laughter and joy to every classroom, office and sports field he entered, and through his youth, amassed loyal friends who were attracted to his humor, charm and smarts.

Curious about his friends and his family, Tucker remembered details about their lives and always made people feel special when he spoke with them.

While in high school, he was a standout member of the baseball team, an excellent student, and a leader and a friend for all. Everyone in Weston High School knew and adored him when he graduated in 2005. Less than a year later, he helped his family endure the loss of his father. A great hugger with off-the-charts optimism, Tucker could listen better than most, laugh with the best and was empathetic to all. He attended the University of Connecticut and became a prized member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, where he won the ‘Unsung Hero’ award for his dependable friendship and humble leadership.

As he grew, so did his curiosity into learning new skills and talents, instead of studying abroad in one country, he visited ten on an around-the-world Semester at Sea. After graduating in 2009, he moved to Boston and shared many weekends with his family helping with various home improvement projects. He was a great worker. Later, he became interested in woodworking and carpentry and built some of the furniture now used in his Acton home. He refined his focus on golf, and when he could, enjoyed every swing. It was through his spirit of curiosity that he grew skills, friendships and clairvoyance on issues large and small. He became wise beyond his years, and was often asked to officiate weddings with the poise, professionalism and charm that lifelong nuptials deserved, and that he could reliably deliver.

Professionally, he started his career planning and producing events with Conventures, Inc., in Boston, where he was a jack of all trades and valuable member of the team. Quickly, he found his niche in marketing and selling activations and sponsorships. He further developed his sales talents with Rapid7, where, for nearly nine years, he grew the business and built relationships with clients around the country.

But his best work came in his devoted marriage to Melissa, whom he met in 2017 and married in September of 2020. They made a perfect pair and traveled across oceans, moved in together and charted a course for a long and happy life. As the world navigated a global pandemic and their wedding size was reduced, Tucker’s optimism never waned. It was a beautiful celebration of two loving people. In August of 2022, Tucker and Melissa shared the joyous news that they were expecting a child.

Tucker was informed in December that he had cancer, and despite a courageous battle, succumbed less than seven months later. Throughout the devastating decline in his health, and one unsuccessful medical initiative after another, Tucker and Melissa remained vigilant in finding the best care for him. He did everything he could to beat this disease, and took every setback with a shred of hope, trying, heroically to find a path to eventual victory.

In the midst of such dismay, the world brightened when Bennett Tucker Skenderian was born in March. Tucker and Melissa were and remain amazing parents, raising a smiling, smart and healthy young boy, who will grow into this world feeling the love of his dad through the legions of people whom his dad loved. He’ll be encouraged, nurtured, cheered and guided by masses who are simply returning the nurturing, cheering and encouragement they received from Tucker. There is no way Tucker will be replaced, but through the enjoyment that Bennett and Melissa bring to the world, his love will be felt and his memory will comfort us all.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington Street, WELLESLEY, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 21, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 Boston Post Road, Weston. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A reception will follow at the Skenderian residence in Weston, beginning at 1:30 p.m. For all events, guests are encouraged to wear colorful clothing.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make a contribution to the Tucker Carson Skenderian Scholarship Fund, 449 Old North Avenue, Weston MA 02493. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100

