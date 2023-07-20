Local Obituaries Local obituary: Albertina ‘Tina’ Young, 36, Malden native who was living in Spain Albertina A. "Tina" Young died on May 1, 2023.

Young, Albertina A. “Tina” Passed away on May 1, 2023, in Malaga, Spain, after a year long battle with cancer. She was 36 years old. She fought with grace and dignity without complaint and never gave up her love for life. She passed with her loving husband and mother by her side.

Tina was born on March 9, 1987, in Malden, Massachusetts, and graduated from Malden High School in 2004. She attended San Francisco State University earning her bachelors degree in International Relations in 2012, and went on to earn her Masters degree in International Environmental Policy from The Middlebury Institute of Monterey in 2017.

Tina loved to travel and spent several years traveling abroad. She settled in Madrid, Spain, in 2018. Tina was an intelligent, thoughtful person with a passion for knowledge. She was at times shy which sometimes overshadowed the wit and humor that was one of her most endearing qualities along with her willingness to laugh at herself and just enjoy life.

She is survived by her husband, Alejandro Gonzalez of Malaga, Spain; her mother and stepfather, Elizabeth (Young) and Shawn D’Ambrosio of Chelmsford, MA; her biological father, Matthew Laniefsky of Woodstock, NH; her sister, Meagan Murphy of Chelmsford, MA; her niece, Maya Murphy of Windham, NH; and nephew, Mason Young of Marstons Mills, MA. Also her loving aunts and uncles, James and Beth Young of Marstons Mills, MA, Ellen and Paul Hegarty of Stoneham, MA; and cousins, Camden Young, Camille Young and Grace Hegarty. She is also survived by many friends she made along her journey of life.

Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to may make a donation to the organization of your choice that supports the continuing endeavor of saving our environment, something close to Tina’s heart.

