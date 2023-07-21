Local Obituaries Local obituary: Brian Ludemann, 41, Saugus father and basketball coach Brian Ludemann, of Saugus and formerly of Stoneham, died on July 15, 2023.

Brian Ludemann. – via Barile Family Funeral Home

Ludemann, Brian Edward Of Saugus, formerly of Stoneham, passed away on July 15, 2023 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Brian was 41 years old.

Brian was a devoted husband to Jessica (Williamson) Ludemann and loving father to Lila Ludemann. He was the beloved son of the late Alan and Janice (Irgens) Bekkenhuis and the late Edward Ludemann.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Brian is survived by his siblings, Danielle Bekkenhuis and her husband Dan, Allan Bekkenhuis and his wife Stephanie, Lisa Bekkenhuis and her fiancé Bobby, Katie Bekkenhuis, and Steven Fortier. He also leaves behind his nephews, Daniel, Alex, Shaun, Aidan, and Brady, his niece, Ashley, his in-laws, Bill and Linda Williamson, and his sister-in-law, Jenni Williamson. Brian is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Advertisement:

Brian was a 2001 graduate of Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational, a proud member of the Pipefitters Local 537 Union, and coach of the Middlesex Magic AAU program.

Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT28), STONEHAM on Friday July 21, 2023 at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Brian’s Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 am. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett

Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Thursday, July 20, from 4 pm to 8 pm in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator available.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lila Ludemann’s Education Fund at https://gofund.me/391b0b4c or to Kaplan Family Hospice House at https://giving.caredimensions.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2080&mfc_pref=T&2080.donation=form1. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Barile Family Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].