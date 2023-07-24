Local Obituaries Local obituary: Joanne Croken, 62, longtime State House ranger Joanne Croken, a Malden native, died in early July.

Joanne Croken. – via Spadafora Funeral Home

Croken, Joanne Malden native and longtime Department of Conservation and Recreation Ranger, Joanne Croken, died unexpectedly in her home in early July.

Joanne was born on December 6, 1960, to the late Claire F. Croken (McAnneny) and the late Malden District Court Clerk Magistrate, Joseph E. Croken, Sr. Joanne grew up in Malden, and graduated from Malden High School, followed by a Post-Graduate year at Hebron Academy in Maine. Joanne then furthered her studies at Boston University.

Joanne’s interest in politics and public service took her to a job as a tour guide at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. It was there that Joanne was in her element, sharing with visitors her love for President Kennedy and the Kennedy Family, in addition to her commitment to public service. Joanne spent most of her career, however, at the Massachusetts State House, as a State House Ranger. She was an integral part of that community since her start in the 1990’s. She had an infectious personality, great enthusiasm for her work, and a kind spirit. It was those traits that drew people to her – both her many colleagues throughout the years, as well as visitors to the State House.

Joanne also had an incredible gift of being able to navigate the complex city, county, and state bureaucracies in order to help the people of Malden and surrounding areas. She felt very fortunate to be able to help people in that way. Joanne was also proud of her work on the Malden Retirement Board, a post to which she was appointed by Mayor Richard Howard.

Joanne is survived by her sister, Charlene Walker and husband Chris; her beloved niece, Callie Ann; as well as her brother, Joseph E. Croken, Jr. She also leaves her Aunt Doris O’Meara (McAnneny); as well as many loving cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joanne’s memory to Malden Overcoming Addiction, 350 Main Street, Malden, MA 02148 https://www.maldenovercomingaddiction.com/ A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held at a later date. Details to follow. Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680

