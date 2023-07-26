Local Obituaries Local obituary: Sadie Mauro, 17, ‘confident, warm, and empathetic in all she did’ Sadie Jane Mauro, of Sherborn and formerly of Shelburne, Vermont, died on July 21, 2023.

Sadie Mauro. – via John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at Natick Common

Mauro, Sadie Jane Of Sherborn, formerly of Shelburne, VT, passed away suddenly on July 21, 2023. Beloved daughter of Charles D. Mauro Jr. and Jill Sullivan Mauro. Cherished sister of Ian Mauro. Devoted granddaughter of Betty Sullivan and her partner, Dennis Collins, of Greenport, NY; Sarah Horne of Rupert, VT, and Charles D. Mauro of Dorset, VT. Adored niece of Marisa Mauro of Fayston, VT; Dylan and Kelly Mauro of Folsom, CA; Kim and Dan Fodor of Shaftsbury, VT.

To those that knew her, Sadie was a true light, and lived every day in full. Family and laughter, friends and sport, animals, and the outdoors, that was what she loved. She was born with a nature and wisdom beyond her years that allowed her to live a full life that felt far longer than her time here. Confident, warm, and empathetic in all she did, and to all she met, our lives will always be better and brighter because of her example.

Dover Sherborn principal, John Smith, said of her, “Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit. She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind.”

“She just had that kind of glow and ease about her… Always happy. You felt like she was a personality you could trust anything you had in her care,” said Leslie Frank of Mass. Elite Lacrosse.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 11 Washington Street, Sherborn, on Friday, July 28th at 10 AM. Relatives, friends, and community members are kindly invited to attend. Casual summer attire please, as Sadie loved this season so much. To livestream, please visit https://www.UUAC.org.

Donations in Sadie’s honor can be made to Harlem Lacrosse’s Sadie Mauro Memorial Fund – https://www.harlemlacrosse.org/sadiemauromemorial. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342

