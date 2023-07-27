Local Obituaries Local obituary: Lisa Cunningham, 34, devoted Dana-Farber and Jimmy Fund fundraiser Lisa S. Cunningham, 34, of Nashua, New Hampshire, died on July 21, 2023.

Lisa Cunningham. – via Stanetsky Memorial Chapel

Cunningham, Lisa S. Of Nashua, NH, passed away on July 21, 2023, at the age of 34. She was the beloved daughter of Nancy (Rosenbaum) Cunningham; and devoted sister of Charles “Bo” Cunningham and Wes Cunningham. Lisa was also the daughter of the late Dan Cunningham.

Lisa graduated from Nashua South High School in 2006. She was a member of the Nashua High School Swim Team. Lisa attended Endicott College and UMASS Lowell where she studied psychology.

Lisa dedicated much of her time to fundraising for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. She was an active member of the Dana Farber Young Adult Program and was admired for her support and selflessness. The special bond Lisa shared with her late golden retriever, Bentley, inspired the name of her Jimmy Fund Walk team, Hero Pup.

Lisa enjoyed weekends and vacations with the entire family and the marathon shopping sprees with her mom; Auntie Harriet; cousins Audrey and Haley; and their children. In her free time, she loved to bake, read, and create intricate diamond paintings. Lisa was a devoted golden retriever mom to Tucker.

She was adored by her aunt and uncles, Harriet and Joseph Rauffenbart and Robert Rosenbaum; her cousins Audrey Litchfield and her husband Christopher, and Haley Koshivas and her husband James. Lisa was a very special “auntie” to Logan and Madison Litchfield, and Joseph and Ethan Koshivas. It was a true gift to Lisa to also be Madison’s godmother. Lisa was the granddaughter of the late Renee Wynn.

Lisa’s funeral will take place on Sunday, July 30, at 1:00 PM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA. Lisa’s family would like to thank Dr. David Reardon, Jennifer Stefanik, NP, and the entire Neuro-Oncology team at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute for their extraordinary care. Donations may be made in Lisa’s memory to danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/LisaCunningham.

Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com

