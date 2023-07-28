Local Obituaries Local obituary: Sara Nivens, 40, had a ‘charismatic personality with an infectious laugh’ Sara E. Nivens, of South Boston, formerly of Arlington and San Francisco, died on July 24, 2023.

Sara Nivens. – via C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors

Sara E. Nivens, 40, of South Boston, formerly of Arlington, MA and San Francisco, CA. Sara was a graduate of Arlington Catholic High School (2000) and of Roger Williams University (2004). Sara was a charismatic personality with an infectious laugh and playful sense of humor. She carried the “Nivens sales gene” with which she made a successful career. She also had an adventurous spirit which led her to a semester abroad in college and later brought her and her high school sweetheart and life partner, Brian, to live in San Francisco. She loved, traveled, and lived life to the fullest.

Sara is survived by many loving family and friends. Brian McInerny of South Boston, his father John McInerny of Woburn, and brothers John McInerny of Boston and Brendan McInerny of Woburn. Her parents Scott and Michele (Rivais) Nivens of Reading, her siblings Kristin Rivais, Ryan Coombs and wife Ylva of Woburn. Her nephews and nieces who hold their “cool and fun aunt” dear – Bradley, Dylan, Reiss, Ava and Mya as well as her grandfather, Robert Rivais of Arlington. Her mother, Catherine Wirth of Florida and family of Rhode Island. Sara had family of choice and friends too numerous to name, some of whom joined her closest family in vigil during her last hours of life. Her family would like to express their deep gratitude for all the first responders and medical staff for their heroic efforts and care.

Her funeral Mass, a colorful (feel free to wear color as that is what Sara loved) celebration of Sara’s life will be held at St. Agnes Church in Arlington on August 19th at 10 am. A reception nearby will be offered following the service. All are welcome. Donations may be made to Arlington Catholic High School at achssas.org or DAN (Divers Alert Network) at dan.org. For directions or to share an expression of sympathy with Sara’s family, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.

