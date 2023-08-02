Local Obituaries Local obituary: Richard McGhee Jr., 92, ‘World of Wellesley’ founding co-chair and lifetime civil rights activist Richard S. McGhee Jr., of Wellesley, died on July 29, 2023.

Richard McGhee Jr. – via Levine Chapels

Richard S. McGhee Jr., a longtime Wellesley resident, “World of Wellesley” founding co-chair, and lifetime civil rights activist, passed away on July 29, 2023 at age 92.

Born in Memphis, TN to school teacher Willie Joe and Richard McGhee, Sr. M.D., Richard moved with his mother to the mountain town of LaFolette, TN. He attended Fisk and then Wayne State Universities. Richard served honorably as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean war. Detroit, MI was Richard’s home for much of the 1950s and 60s. He was active in the civil rights movement, bringing MLK Jr. to Detroit in 1963. Richard later came to Boston as an organizer with Americans for Democratic Action.

Advertisement:

Richard worked and acted as a consultant for many state and federal organizations as a champion of racial diversity, equity, and inclusion including the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Defense, Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, and the Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

He was an avid photographer and memorialized many moments throughout his professional and personal life.

Richard is survived by his 2 children, Kim McGhee-Walford and Sean McGhee of Omaha, NE, his wife Charlotte McGhee and his stepchildren Netta Davis and Barnett Davis. His third stepchild, Florence Davis, predeceased him. Richard was proud grandfather to Erin and Ryan Walford, Rebecca and Sarah O’Brien, Leah and Max Rubin, Asia, Raheem, and Rashad Young, and the absolute proudest to be great-grandfather to Omari and Tyson Walford and Dusty Orwall.

In Richard’s memory, please consider a donation to the civil rights organization of your choice.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Levine Chapels. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].