Local Obituaries Local obituary: William Timson, 29, Northeastern grad, outdoorsman, and new father William "Billy" Ross Timson died on July 25, 2023.

William Timson. – via Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home

It is with a profound sense of loss and sadness that we announce the death of William “Billy” Ross Timson on July 25, 2023 after 29 years of living life to the fullest, even in the face of a brain cancer diagnosis 4 years ago.

Billy spread joy to those around him while excelling at the ventures he attempted for himself, his family, and his friends. Those lucky enough to have his wave of love, enthusiasm, and good intentions wash over them were blessed, because he made their lives more full and more fun.

A graduate of Xaverian Brothers High School and Northeastern University, Billy used his degree in Chemical Engineering and his keen intellect to combat climate change at Ambri, helping to design grid-scale green energy batteries. He was truly innovative and submitted two US patents with Ambri while having the opportunity to mentor many throughout the process.

Advertisement:

Husband, father, son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandchild, friend, teammate, and co-worker, he shone in every role because of his fun-loving, adventurous nature and patient, genuine kindness. He died a happy man, having found his true love, soul mate, and adventure wife Dana, whom he married on a snow-dusted Pocasset jetty on a balmy 28 degree winter day. He had also recently become a father and enjoyed spending time with his treasured son Owen, pushing him in the swing, watching cars pass by, and teaching him that the world is more fun when you’re upside down. If love could cure him, he would have superhuman strength with the outpouring of support he received in response to the news of his tumor’s accelerated growth.

Billy was an avid outdoorsman and mountaineer, scaling many of the 4K mountains in NH and backpacking trails from coast to coast, including exploring 24 national parks and the majority of the John Muir Trail. He loved ice hockey from an early age and continued playing throughout his treatments, even scoring six goals in his first game back from surgery. Loving winter and summer activities equally, he wakeboarded one last time in a wetsuit this past May after transitioning to hospice care. He was a cross-trainer and fitness enthusiast, completed several Spartan and Tough Mudders, and began training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu this past October. He maintained his meditation and workout routines throughout his many treatments, trail running frequently with his adventure dog Andie and practicing yoga for the last time seven days before he passed. A music lover, he taught himself guitar and often sang beautiful duets with Dana and his longtime friend James, much to the delight of his family and friends. He approached the entirety of his life with the same passion and curiosity with which he approached his activities – always looking to learn more about the world.

Advertisement:

He is survived by his super star wife and best friend, Dana, his beloved son Owen Dominic of Walpole, MA; his cherished parents Beth and Chris of Pocasset, MA; his loving siblings Rebecca and Michael, and many adoring cousins, aunts, uncles, and in-laws. A wake will be held at Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, Walpole, MA on August 9 from 4-8pm and a funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 10 at 11am at St. Timothy’s Church in Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the National Park Foundation at nationalparks.org or the Hsu Family Charitable Fund for Brain Cancer Research at hfcharitablefund.org.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].