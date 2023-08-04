Local Obituaries Local obituary: Maryellen Barry, 60, mother of 7 and wife of the late Trooper Paul Barry Maryellen (Hayes) Barry, of Dorchester and Franklin, died unexpectedly on July 31, 2023.

Maryellen Barry. – via Murphy Funeral Home

Maryellen (Hayes) Barry, of Dorchester and Franklin, died unexpectedly on July 31, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Trooper Paul F. Barry. Loving mother of Nicholas, Emily, Alexandra, Colin, Michaela, James, and Elizabeth Barry. Daughter of the late James and Jeanne (DeLorie) Hayes. Sister of Michael and his wife Judy Hayes of Ohio, Susan Hayes of Brighton, and James and his wife Lori Hayes of North Carolina. Daughter-in-law of Ed and Eleanor Barry of Marshfield. Sister-in-law of Edward and his wife Kathleen Barry of Watertown, and Mary-Kate and her husband Bryan Foster of Marshfield. Maryellen is also survived by seven nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and remember Maryellen’s life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Avenue, DORCHESTER, on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mark Church, 1725 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, on Saturday morning, August 5th, at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be private.

Maryellen was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy, Class of 1980. She was a longtime volunteer and supporter of Exceptional Citizens Week at Camp Fatima in New Hampshire, as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester for many years. She was the former President of the New England Chapter of C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors Organization).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maryellen’s memory may be made to Friends of Camp Fatima EC Week, 32 Fatima Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, NH 03837. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home is handicap accessible with ample parking.

