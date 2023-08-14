Local Obituaries Local obituary: Mark Leone, 25, 2016 Natick High grad and Marine Mark Anthony Leone died on Aug. 11, 2023.

We are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Mark Anthony Leone, age 25, on August 11th, 2023. Mark was born on January 20th, 1998. Mark joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Natick High School in 2016. He served as a small arms repair technician, as his grandfather, George Ryan, did before him in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his younger sister Sarah Leone, mother Nicole Scalise, father Michael Leone, his aunts and uncles Mark and Peg Leone and Kristen and David “Dude” Ferguson, his little cousins Danny and Elle Ferguson, his grandparents Frances Leone, Roberta Ryan, Louis and Joanne Scalice, and many more family and friends.

Memories of Mark are filled with laughter and joy. Since he was a child, Mark was full of goofy humor and wit. Mark was a sweet and kind older brother and a loyal friend who protected the people he loved with fierce dedication. Mark was a passionate and strong-willed young man who lived with unapologetic individuality. Anyone fortunate enough to be close to Mark was lucky to have been able to get to know such a beautiful person.

A private family service will be held as well as a celebration of life party, the date is to be determined.

