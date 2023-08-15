Local Obituaries Local obituary: Robyn Martin, 38, worked with homeless families Robyn Elizabeth Martin, of Merrimac, New Hampshire, and formerly of Rockport, died on Aug. 5, 2023.

Robyn Martin. – Greely Funeral Home

Robyn Elizabeth Martin, 38, of Merrimac, NH, formerly of Rockport, passed away on August 5 in Nashua, NH. Born on Feb 5, 1985 in Gloucester, MA, she was the beloved daughter of Bob and Carolyn (Bruce) Martin of Rockport, MA.

She was a 2003 graduate of Landmark Preparatory School in Prides Crossing, MA, and in 2007 she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work from Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA.

Robyn was a vibrant, extremely loving person with an amazing sense of humor. She loved the ocean, Rockport, Thai food, the color purple, and most especially being with her friends.

She worked for many years helping others, starting as an Employment Specialist and advancing to a Clinical Case Manager and then to an Intake Coordinator. Feeling a need for change, she looked for her dream job and found it at House of Hope in Lowell, MA. Since October 2022, she worked as the Community Services Supervisor for House of Hope. She enjoyed all aspects of her position from training interns to managing The Hope Chest.

Advertisement:

Robyn is survived by her parents Carolyn and Bob Martin, her fiancée Taso Sarmatzis, her closest friend Natalia Zuman, her special Anna Maria friends, and Chubbs, all of whom she loved dearly. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Teresa Martin, and her maternal grandparents, Marshall and Florence Bruce.

There will be a Visitation from 10 to 11:30 AM on Tuesday, August 15, at Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church in Gloucester at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to House of Hope, Attn: Julie, 812 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01854.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Greely Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].