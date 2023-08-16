Local Obituaries Local obituary: Kerry Johnson, 52, Concord mother of two Kerry A. Johnson died on Aug. 9, 2023.

Kerry Johnson. – via Dee Funeral Home

Kerry A. Johnson, 52, of Concord, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on August 9, 2023.

She was the beloved wife of Newton S. Johnson and loving mother of Owen and Tyler Johnson, all of Concord; the devoted daughter of Richard and Rosemary Mullane of Woburn; the dear sister of Sean and Christine Mullane of Woburn and loving Aunt to Brynn and John. Kerry will be lovingly remembered by her dear family and friends, especially Kim and Linda.

Kerry worked for the Department of Revenue for some time before she started her family, which became her legacy. She was Owen and Tyler’s biggest fans, and never missed one of their sports games or school events. Her love for Owen and Tyler, as well as Brynn and John, was a special gift. Her goal was to see Tyler graduate high school this year, which she attained. Her first and only love was her husband, Newton. They were soul mates for over thirty years, cherishing each day together while nurturing the special life they shared. The couple wed on Newton’s birthday, which will forever stand as the greatest present ever.

Rockport, Nantucket, and Cape Cod were just a few places you could find Kerry loving life with her family. Her favorite memories were spent boating and traveling with her husband and children. Always smiling and understanding of others, she was a loyal friend to all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours at Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Thursday, August 17th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Kerry’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 18th at 10 am in St. Bernard’s Church at Holy Family Parish, 12 Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Middlesex Human Service Agency, 50 Prospect Street, Suite 300, Waltham, MA 02453.

For Kerry’s online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

