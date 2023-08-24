Local Obituaries Local obituary: Aubrianna Serra, 10, ‘gave her life to protect her family’ Aubrianna Lynn Serra died on Aug. 17, 2023.

Aubrianna Serra. – via Legacy.com

Aubrianna Lynn Serra, 10, gave her life to protect her family. She died at Boston Children’s Hospital on August 17, 2023, due to complications from a gunshot wound.

She was born in Springfield on April 7, 2013, to Christopher Serra Sr. and Stephanie Croteau. She was the happiest little girl who loved princesses, dancing, the outdoors, and of course her family. Aubrianna’s happy place was her great grandfather’s lake house, as well as annual family trips to Maine. She took gymnastics at All American in Wilbraham; she was a member of Girl’s on the Run.

Aubrianna is three days predeceased by her “Mima” Kim M. Fairbanks and beloved dog Gotti.

Advertisement:

She is survived by her parents Stephanie Croteau of Springfield and Christopher Serra Sr. of Springfield; her siblings Christopher Serra Jr. and Michele Bodley; her grandparents Geraldine Duffy and David Serra, Scott Fairbanks, Jeffrey Croteau Sr. and his wife Nicole Croteau, Larry “Great Pepere” Croteau, “Gigi” Diane Przechocki, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for Aubrianna and Kim will be on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sampsons Chapels of the Acres 21 Tinkham Road, Springfield, MA 01129. Funeral rites are private for the family.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Sampson Family Chapels. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].