Local Obituaries Local obituary: Melissa Bagley, 44, ‘ultimate Hockey, Baseball, and Horse Show Mom’ Melissa D. (Resse) Bagley, of Lynn and formerly of Swampscott, died on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Melissa D. (Resse) Bagley, age 44, of Lynn and formerly of Swampscott, died on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, following a tragic accident while on vacation with her family. She was a vibrant soul taken far too soon.

She was the loving and devoted wife of Sean M. Bagley (Lt. EPD) with whom she shared over 19 years of marriage. The bond between Sean and Melissa was rare and unbreakable, a testament to the depth of their enduring love. Born in Salem, in 1979, she was the beloved and cherished daughter of Brenda Resse of Lynn. She was raised in Lynn and Swampscott, attended Aborn Elementary School, St. Pius V School and Swampscott High School. She later went on to study cosmetology and esthetics at Elizabeth Grady and was the former owner and CEO of the renowned Euphoria Esthetics Day Spa in Swampscott for many years.

Although Melissa’s professional achievements were extraordinary, her family came before all and her greatest joy was being a mother. She was always the first to volunteer at her children’s activities and went above and beyond to ensure not only her children felt supported, but all of their team members, classmates and friends, as evident in her time serving as costume director for the drama club at Our Lady of the Assumption School, Lynnfield, and volunteering for Wyoma Little League. Melissa was the ultimate Hockey, Baseball and Horse Show Mom and was so very proud of her children and their accomplishments. She was an avid gardener, member of the Swampscott Chamber of Commerce and parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott.

In addition to her husband Sean and mother Brenda, Melissa is survived by her adoring children, Brendan Powicki (LPD) and his fiancée Alison Frazee, Riley Bagley, Alannah Bagley and Jonathan Bagley; her loving sisters, Kamelon “Kammy” Stevens and her husband Mike and Paige Nadolna; her nieces and nephews, Connor, Joshua, Owen and Kadence Stevens and Danny, Luke and Maria Bagley; her mother in-law Mary Bagley and her late husband John; her sister-in-law Maura Bagley and brother-in-law Daniel Bagley and his wife Maryanne along with her aunt, uncles, cousins, close friends and beloved fur babies, Tucker and Charlie, and grand fur baby Oakley. She was predeceased by her grandparents Francis “Frank” and Bettyann (Wormstead) Resse and her uncle Scott Resse.

While her physical presence has left a void, Melissa’s spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched. Her infectious warmth, generosity and lively nature made her a source of comfort and inspiration to all. She had the remarkable ability to offer unwavering support, guidance and uplifting words to all who crossed her path.

Melissa’s Funeral will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), Lynn followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Donations in Melissa’s memory may be made to a fund established to assist with her children’s education at https://gofund.me/5c12deab.

As we bid farewell to Melissa, let us remember her through the symbol she held dear – the ladybug. May each ladybug that graces our path serve as a reminder of her love and the impact she made on our lives. She will be eternally missed.

