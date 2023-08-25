Local Obituaries Local obituary: Ann Marie Escobar, 58, Boston restaurant executive Ann Marie (Lagrotteria) Escobar, of Scituate, died on Aug. 20, 2023.

Ann Marie (Lagrotteria) Escobar. – via McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

Ann Marie (Lagrotteria) Escobar, 58, of Scituate, MA, went into the loving arms of Jesus at home on Sunday, August 20, 2023, following her 5pm Hail Mary prayer.

Ann Marie was born in Boston, MA, on March 30, 1965, the daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Oliver) Lagrotteria. She was the 6th of 11 children.

Ann Marie was the beloved wife of Antonio Escobar and a devoted stepmother to Jillian, Matthew and Elizabeth Escobar. A dear sister to Greg and his wife Eileen Lagrotteria, Jim Lagrotteria, Tom and his wife Christine Lagrotteria, Mary (Lagrotteria) and her husband Hugh Sease, John Lagrotteria and his wife Jennifer, Christine (Lagrotteria) McCarron, Joseph Lagrotteria, Jennifer (Lagrotteria) and her husband Jim Kane, Barbara Lagrotteria and Carlo Lagrotteria. Ann Marie was cherished and loved by her 13 nieces and nephews.

Advertisement:

Ann Marie had a deep faith, loved Jesus and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. Her faith and gentleness impacted many. Her daily 5pm Hail Mary reached across the globe and you would often catch someone in the grocery store or on the street stopped in prayer on the hour.

After college Ann Marie started her restaurant career as a hostess followed by 40 years in the industry. Ann Marie’s influence in the concept development of Back Bay Restaurant Group paved her way to becoming a senior executive, industry leader and owner in the company. When the company was sold Ann Marie retired, she was recruited and became the Chief Operating Officer of Legal Sea Foods. In 2020, when Legal Sea Foods became part of PPX Hospitality Ann Marie was asked to remain Chief Operating Officer and additionally to become Brand President.

Ann Marie, always remembering to have fun, loving what she did and listening thoughtfully earned her place among the respected business women of Boston. Through her unwavering compassion and inspiring all to be kind, Ann Marie cemented her legacy in the hospitality business.

When not working, which was never, Ann Marie was a member of Granite Links and Hatherly Country Clubs where she enjoyed her passion for golf. Only second to football Sundays.

Advertisement:

Ann Marie loved throwing a party with themes from disco to the Brady Bunch. Her passion for baking designated her the family cake maker. Thanksgiving was Ann Marie’s holiday to host, cancer or not, the tables were decorated for 35 plus with additional settings for anyone she could welcome into her home.

Despite her demands at work Ann Marie actively donated her time to others. Ann Marie sat on the board of the Italian Home for Children for several years and the MA Restaurant Association. Another favorite charity was the Jimmy Fund where Ann Marie walked for many years in honor of cherished people in her life even during her own struggle with cancer. She was active within the Cursillo community at St. Basil’s and silently donated time and resources to anyone in need that crossed her path.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 4-8 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11 am in St. Anthony Church, 2 Summer St., Cohasset.

In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Ann Marie may be made to St. Basil’s Salvatorian Center, Methuen, MA, and/or Glastonbury Abbey, Hingham, MA.

Advertisement:

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].