Local Obituaries Local obituary: Kory Ouellette, 20, state champion hockey and baseball player Kory Adam Ouellette, of Salem, died on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Kory Ouellette. – via O’Donnell Cremations–Funerals–Celebrations

Mr. Kory Adam Ouellette, 20, of Salem, died unexpectedly, Sunday, August 27th, 2023 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Salem.

Born in Salem, he was the beloved son of Steven and Maureen (O’Leary) Ouellette. He was raised and educated in Salem and attended Witchcraft Heights Elementary School. He continued his education at St. Mary’s Junior High School in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.

An outstanding athlete from a young age, Kory excelled in all sports. He played soccer and then moved on to baseball, where he won numerous tournaments with his longtime Liner friends that culminated with him being on Salem’s only Little League District Championship team. He then played for the Lynn American Legions’ State Championship baseball team as well. From there, he went on to play varsity baseball at St. Mary’s. His main love, though, was hockey. He was a key member of many teams, went to tournaments all over, and won with many teams and made lifelong friendships. Kory especially loved playing with the Boston Knights. He then went on to St. Mary’s, where he played varsity hockey as an eighth grader. His biggest sense of pride was winning the MIAA State Championships in both hockey and baseball with his brother Kyle as his teammate. Nothing made him happier than being with his brothers and family. Kory loved all his teammates and classmates at St. Mary’s.

A quick witted, fun loving young man, Kory was the consummate “teammate” in life. He loved his family and friends deeply and was ultimately loyal to those he loved. His huge personality endeared him to friends, family, teammates, and strangers alike, and his ability to care for others more than himself created unbreakable bonds. He loved to see others laugh and was often the “class clown,” taking great joy in other’s happiness. Yet above all else, his love of family was at the core of who he was. His brothers, parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins meant the world to him, and he would give his shirt off his back if they were in need. He also loved his dogs more than anyone could have imagined. Kory will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his devotion to his family, friends, and teammates, and his ever-present smile. Kory was truly the best, such a unique loving, one of a kind, genuine person. Our hearts are shattered, and he will be forever missed but never forgotten in all of our hearts and minds. The world has truly lost one of the best.

Kory is survived by his loving parents, Steven and Maureen (O’Leary) Ouellette of Salem; his best friends and brothers, Ryan Ouellette of Concord, NH, and Kyle Ouellette of Salem; his aunts and uncles, Bethann and Bob Jellison and Rick and Nicole O’Leary, all of Salem; his cousins, Hayley, Tayla, Jessica, Bobby, and Cassadi; and his canine companions, Maya and Simba. He was the grandson of the late Richard and Katherine (O’Keefe) O’Leary and Roger and Rose (St. Pierre) Ouellette and nephew of the late Raymond Ouellette.

ARRANGEMENTS: His funeral will be held from O’Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq. (at Salem Common), SALEM, Friday, Sept. 1st, at 9 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at St. James Church, Federal St., Salem at 10 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Salem. Visiting hours Thursday, Aug. 31st, from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kory’s memory to “St. Mary’s of Lynn, MA in memory of Kory Ouellette.” C/O St Mary’s of Lynn, 35 Tremont St., Lynn, MA 01902. This will be for a future scholarship in his name. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.

