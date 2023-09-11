Local Obituaries Local obituary: Steven Trvalik, 26, Arlington native who died in July hiking accident in Yosemite A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held on Sunday afternoon at Arlington's Robbins Library.

Steven Trvalik. – via Legacy.com

Steven Elden Trvalik, beloved friend, brother, and son, brilliant engineer and inspiring soul, age 26, died in a hiking accident on July 29, 2023.

Steven was a resident of Los Altos, California, and he deeply loved the beauty and adventure of the Bay Area. He was born July 20, 1997, and grew up in Arlington, Massachusetts.

He is survived by his parents, Bruce & Mary Trvalik of Arlington; his sisters, Arcadia (Cady), Samantha (Sammie), and Ruby; cousins, Isaac Haseltine, Kyle and Jake DiBurro, Andrew and Sarah Anderson; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is also survived by his beloved second family, Rock, Jenn, Avery, Nate, Fae, and Pete Eisenheim. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Steven Trvalik, Sr., of Lyndhurst, Ohio; and his maternal grandparents, Arnold and Arcadia Anderson of Rockville, Maryland.

To honor Steven’s life, we ask that you love others, practice gentleness, and embrace the potential of each moment.

We ask that donations in his memory please be made to the Friends of Yosemite Search and Rescue or to Project Send It, a 501c(3) non-profit that increases access to safe and community-oriented outdoor recreation for children from underprivileged backgrounds.

A Celebration of Steven’s Life will be held on September 17, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, at the Robbins Library, 700 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, MA 02476. We ask that if you plan to attend, you please contact Steven’s older sister, Cady, at [email protected] to RSVP. Thank you.