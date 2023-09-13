Local Obituaries Local obituary: James Daley, 56, former Acton priest and St. John’s Prep teacher James J. Daley, of Desert Hot Springs, California, died on Aug. 12, 2023.

James J. Daley. – via Legacy.com

James J. Daley, 56, of Desert Hot Springs, California, died on August 12 at Palm Springs Regional Hospital in Palm Springs, California, after a brief illness caused by a long-term infection.

Jim was born in Methuen, MA, on January 10, 1967, a son of the late Thomas J. and Shirley Daley. He was raised in Tewksbury, MA, and graduated high school from Austin Prep in Reading, MA. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Biomedical/Mechanical Engineering. He also attended St John’s Seminary in Brighton, MA, where he was ordained as a Catholic priest. He served as a priest at St. Elizabeth of Hungary church in Acton, MA, and as a teacher at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, MA.

Advertisement:

After leaving the priesthood Jim was employed at Idenix Pharmaceuticals and lived in Boston, MA, for many years. He moved to Desert Hot Springs, CA, in August 2021.

Jim is survived by three siblings, his sister Anne Laska and her husband David of Branford, CT, his brother Tom Daley and his life partner Nicole Lent of Wakefield, RI, and his sister Beth Daley of Tewksbury, MA; and five nieces and one nephew, Sam Laska, Katie Laska, Genesee Daley, Hope Daley, Paige Krzesinski, and Hailey Krzesinski. He is also survived his close longtime friends Colin Dockrill, Curtis Miller, and Dan Lowth; and his truest and closest friend, his dog Remy.

An informal memorial celebration of Jim’s life will be scheduled for a future date; details will be posted on Jim’s Facebook page.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].