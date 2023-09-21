Local Obituaries Local obituary: Christine McDonough, Foxborough mother to three young daughters Christine (Webb) McDonough, of Foxborough, formerly of Roslindale, died on Sept. 17, 2023.

Christine McDonough. – via Gormley Funeral Home

Christine (Webb) McDonough, of Foxborough, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on September 17, 2023. Beloved wife of Conor McDonough. Devoted mother of Charlotte “Charley” Elizabeth, Addison “Addie” James, and Aubree “Bree” Christine McDonough. Dear daughter of Daniel and Barbara (Crosby) Webb of Roslindale. Adored granddaughter of Christine Crosby of Plymouth and Barbara O’Connor of West Roxbury. Loving sister of Dani-Joe Pomarico and her husband Nicholas of Brockton and the late Jonathan Barrett, and Jennifer Stubbs. Special aunt of Kaitlyn Stubbs of RI. Daughter-in-law of Lawrence and Kathleen (O’Connor) McDonough of West Roxbury. Sister-in-law of Christopher McDonough and his wife Jessica of Dedham, Colin McDonough of Marshfield, and Caitlin Decker and her husband Rob of Dedham. Aunt of Jamie, Paige, Liam, Gavin, Lily, Amanda, Caleigh, Danica, and Owen. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Christine was the love of Conor’s life and mother to three beautiful young daughters who was taken off life support after a sudden cardiac arrest while out at dinner with her husband, children, and friends on Saturday night. Anything that you donate will help Conor and his family bridge the gap during this extremely difficult time. Christine meant so much to so many. She can never be replaced, and her light will shine down upon us all.



Rest in peace Christine, we’ll love you forever.



Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, September 22nd from 3-7 pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, September 23rd at 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. To live stream the Funeral Mass, go to https://www.harborview.live. Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Christine may be made to the “Last Call Foundation” in memory of Michael Kennedy, at www.lastcallfoundation.org, or The Conor McDonough Family, c/o Rockland Trust Bank, 1920 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132.

