Local Obituaries Local obituary: Dale Mooney, 53, loved the Patriots and music Dale E. Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died Sept. 17, 2023.

Dale Mooney. – via Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home

Dale E. Mooney, 53, of Folsom Drive, Newmarket, New Hampshire, died unexpectedly September 17, 2023 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA.

Born May 8, 1970 in Exeter, he was the son of June (Blake) Evans and the late William Mooney.

Dale attended Marshwood High School.

He worked in the construction industry his whole life and was self-employed most of it.

Dale loved the New England Patriots and music. He attended many concerts with his wife Lisa. Dale played for the Maineiacs Dart Team in the Seacoast Dart Association.

He was predeceased by his father, William Mooney; his stepfather, Gerard Evans; and mother-in-law, Cheryl Castino.

Advertisement:

Dale was survived by his loving wife of 34 years (married for 27 years), Lisa (Rooney) Mooney of Newmarket; two sons, Brandon Mooney and his girlfriend Samantha of Florida (originally from Newmarket) and Aaron Mooney of Newmarket; his brother, James Mooney of Louisiana; his sister-in-law, Tammy Hower of Florida; his nephew, Michael Hower of Rochester; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and many great friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 25th from 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, NH.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-amazing-husband-and-father-dale-mooney?fbclid=IwAR0ptJYvayF7n7xDOXAqpECtObjJpgJdvP0fi-zL0vn1huZOFg_B_EPEEhc_aem_AQJg98E55JtQFc2SKhH2TSbOZox5CgcsuUnbKgkJDjuG59FS3baja95Vf9PNzVGTWqI&mibextid=Zxz2cZ

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].