Local Obituaries Local obituary: Nathaniel Gardiner, 22, Stoneham resident and musician Nathaniel J. Gardiner died on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Nathaniel J. Gardiner. – via Barile Family Funeral Home

Nathaniel J. Gardiner, of Stoneham, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023 at age 22 after a two year fight with cancer.

Nate is the beloved son of Dr. Matthew Gardiner and Dr. Mary Beth Cunnane. He is the devoted brother of Sophia Gardiner and Luke Gardiner. The cherished grandson of Mary Cunnane and her late husband Thomas and the late Robert Gardiner and his late wife Lorraine; Nate is the loving nephew of Patrick Cunnane and Megan McNamara and her husband Michael. He is the dear cousin of Madeline and Ryan McNamara.

Nate attended Odyssey Day School and then the Commonwealth School in Boston where his intellectual curiosity blossomed. There, he played the cello but also immersed himself in math and physics. He went on to New York University where he majored in music technology and audio engineering. Nate grew to love the city and made deep friendships there while developing his music career. He began writing ambient music and grew to have a large following under the producer name Iokera. Nate collaborated with countless others to create visionary albums that have influenced many. Though music was his passion, he also loved video games and had great respect for nature, especially butterflies and the insect world. His kindness, generosity and dedication to egalitarianism will be missed by all.

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories of Nate with his family on Saturday, September 30th, from 12-1pm before his Funeral Service beginning at 1pm in the First Congregational Church in Winchester, 21 Church St., WINCHESTER. Interment St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Stoneham.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Nathaniel’s memory to The Mass General Hospital Pediatric Cancer Center c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or by visiting MGH Donate.

To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.

