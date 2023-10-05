Local Obituaries Local obituary: Lauren Ramponi Carroll, 41, ‘deeply rooted and actively involved’ in the Brookline community Lauren Ramponi Carroll, of Brookline, died on Sept. 29, 2023.

Lauren Ramponi Carroll. – via Bell-O’Dea Funeral Home

Lauren Ramponi Carroll of Brookline passed away suddenly on September 29, 2023. Cherished wife of Robert E. O’Connor, Jr. and loving mother of Preston Bayliss and Collin O’Connor. Devoted daughter of Dianne L. Ramponi of Jamaica Plain and the late Preston A. Carroll. Stepdaughter of E. Byron Hensley and his wife Joanne of Marion. Beloved daughter-in-law of Robert E. and his wife Nancy Walsh O’Connor of Brookline. Also survived by her sister-in-law Lauren Barnes and brother-in-law Brendan O’Connor also of Brookline as well as her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, countless friends and colleagues.

Lauren’s passions were her family and work. A running and fitness enthusiast she had won State Indoor Champ for hurdles as a junior in high school in 1999. Lauren was deeply rooted and actively involved in her community. She had deep ties to Brookline and attended many local events and school programs. Additionally, she was a founding partner of The Montgomery Carroll Group, one of Greater Boston’s premier residential real estate sales and marketing teams.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 5th, in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Place, Brookline, from 4:00 – 8:00. Her funeral will be held on Friday morning at 10:00 in the church.

Due to floral limitations in the church donations in memory of Lauren may be made to her children’s education fund. Please make checks payable to the Bayliss/O’Connor Education Fund, c/o Rockland Trust, ATTN: Kathy Saifan, 1920 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132.

