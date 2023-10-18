Local Obituaries Local obituary: Frank Chin, 91, Chinatown community leader Frank F. Chin, of Boston, died on Oct. 9, 2023.

Frank F. Chin. – via Legacy.com

Frank F. Chin passed away peacefully at his home in Boston at the age of 91 on Oct. 9, 2023.

Devoted son of the late Wah Chin and Len Thieu Wong and stepson of the late Nan Heung Moy, loving husband of the late Kathleen Chin, proud father of Mark Chin and his wife Melba Yee Chin, doting grandfather of Connor, Lindsey and Zoe, dear brother of Amy Guen, Rose Len, the late Lou Lock Chin, Helen Len, Ann Wong, Billy Chin, Fung Tew Hugh, Fung Yuet Moy and Fung Nui Moy and loving uncle to countless nieces and nephews.

Born July 23, 1932, in Boston’s Chinatown, Frank and his siblings moved to China when he was two years old to be raised by his father’s first wife due to the death of both parents. At the end of World War II, the siblings returned to Boston’s Chinatown where they received assistance from friends in the community to gain employment and re-establish their lives in America. After graduating high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Belvoir during the Korean War. After serving, he began dating his future wife Kathleen.

Advertisement:

Beginning in the 1960s, Frank, along with his brother Bill and sister Amy, began to organize various community projects to improve the living conditions in Boston’s Chinatown. He was passionate about registering Chinatown residents to vote so that they could finally have a voice in government. Throughout his life, he was a successful entrepreneur, owning several restaurants, serving as a Purchasing Agent for the City of Boston and organizing the community all while building a family of his own. Frank was also an avid sports fan and a world traveler. He has received numerous awards and recognition for his impact in shaping the economic and cultural landscape of Chinatown over five decades.

Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to visiting hours on October 23rd, 2023, from 1 pm to 8 pm at Wing Fook Funeral Home. The funeral service also will be held at the Wing Fook Funeral Home on October 24th, 2023, 9 am to 11 am; the procession will leave at 11 am. Internment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Boston Asian Youth Essential Service, 199 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02111

Kwong Kow Chinese School, 87 Tyler St., Boston, MA 02111

South Cove Manor at Quincy Point, 288 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169

On October 23, 2023, between 1 pm and 7:30 pm, a shuttle service will be available at Wings Flowers, 80 Essex St., Boston, MA 02111. We strongly encourage attendees to utilize the shuttle to prevent parking lot congestion at Wing Fook.

Advertisement:

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Wing Fook Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].