Local Obituaries Local obituary: Carl-Hens Beliard, 18, Salem State student and basketball player Carl-Hens Beliard, of Worcester, died Nov. 1, 2023.

Carl-Hens Beliard. – via Mercadante Funeral Home

Carl-Hens Beliard of Worcester was taken from us on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. He was only 18 years old.

Carl-Hens was born on November 11, 2004 in Port au Prince, Haiti. He graduated from North High School, Class of 2023 where he played forward for the varsity boys basketball team, which won the Division 1 State Championship last May. Carl-Hens was currently attending Salem State University studying exercise science, and eventually wanted to pursue his doctorate in physical therapy. He was also a member of the University’s basketball team.

Carl-Hens had a passion for basketball and dreamed of becoming a star since he was 2 years old. He was an all-around great kid and had a smile that would light up any room. In his spare time, Carl-Hens enjoyed going to the gym, working out and hanging out with his friends. He was loved by so many and will be missed by them all.

Carl-Hens is survived by his mother and stepfather, Altagrace Beliard and Nana Opoku Kyei Nimako of Worcester; two brothers, Forester and Elijah Louis all of Worcester; his maternal grandmother, Valene Valentine; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 4-8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. His funeral service will be held on what would have been his 19th birthday, Saturday, November 11, at 9 am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Flowers are welcome.

