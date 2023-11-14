Local Obituaries Local obituary: Michael Devlin, 68, ‘grew up a proud Townie’ "Mike grew up in a hard place, but he never let it make him a hard person."

Michael Devlin. – via Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home

Michael P. Devlin, age 68, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 10, 2023. Mike grew up a proud Townie, in the Bunker Hill projects of Charlestown with his beloved parents, Michael and Barbara, and sister Kathleen. He loved his family and their traditions, including Irish soda bread and football on Sundays. His childhood was not always easy—his stories included hiding from packs of feral dogs and dodging bullets in an armored car shootout. But his skill as a hockey defenseman took him to Malden Catholic (HOF ‘73) and then Northeastern University, where he became the first in his family to graduate college. He played in the Beanpot and took calls from four NHL teams the night before the draft.

Mike wasn’t drafted, but that was OK, because he soon met Noreen McCormack, who he married in 1981 and loved for the rest of his life. They had two sons, Michael and Andrew, and their family later expanded to include Michael’s wife Emily Zubkoff and Andrew’s fiancé Erin Wholley. In 2022, Mike met his first grandchild, Miles, who he loved enough in a year to last a lifetime. Mike is also survived by his sister Kathleen Todd and her husband Stephen Todd, many brothers- and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

In 2016, Mike retired after 23 years as an Assistant Chief Juvenile Probation Officer in the Massachusetts courts. Before that, he spent years working for the Department of Youth Services. He recently began working part time at Braintree High School as a special needs para-educator, which he found so rewarding. He was a hockey coach, mentor, and friend to many kids throughout his life.

Mike grew up in a hard place, but he never let it make him a hard person. He was quick to love and slow to anger and he will be dearly missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, November 15th, from 3:00–7:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 16th, at 10:00 AM in St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Braintree High School hockey program, attention Mike Larkin, 128 Town Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].