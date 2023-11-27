Local Obituaries Local obituary: Sarah ‘Sally’ Herzig, 82, Boston teacher for 38 years "Sally was a dedicated educator who loved teaching her second graders, especially poetry and all types of children’s literature."

Sarah “Sally” Herzig. – via Pyne Keohane Funeral Home

Sarah A. “Sally” (Tosney) Herzig, age 82, of Hingham passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2023.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Frederick J. Herzig Jr., and her sister Christine (Tosney) Clingan. Sally is survived by her daughter Kathleen “Katie” Herzig, Ph.D., and her partner Levi Braslow, her grandpup Max, her sister Margaret “Peggy” (Tosney) and her husband Rudolph Wratschko, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

Sally graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Regis College, and earned her master’s degree at Boston State College. Sally taught in the Boston Public Schools for 38 years, 29 at the Murphy School in Dorchester. Sally was a dedicated educator who loved teaching her second graders, especially poetry and all types of children’s literature.

Sally was a dedicated mother, ensuring her daughter had every opportunity. She adored the ocean, lighthouses, and spending summers on Cape Cod in the cottage her parents built in 1952. A resident of Hingham for 52 years, Sally was an active member of several book groups and the Hingham Ladies Club. She was a lifelong learner taking many adult education courses and traveling with dear friends in her later years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, December 2, from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. The Funeral Mass will be held in St. Paul’s Church, Hingham, at 10 AM, followed by burial in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hingham. Please note that COVID testing and masking are strongly encouraged. If you are feeling unwell the day of the services, please stay home. The family will understand why you did not attend and know that Sally and her family are in your prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sally’s memory to the Hingham Public Library Children’s Department, 66 Leavitt Street, Hingham, MA 02043.

