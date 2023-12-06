Local Obituaries Local obituary: Shane McCarthy, 21, Northeastern University student and Greenfield native Shane McCarthy died Nov. 30, 2023, due to complications from bacterial meningitis.

Shane McCarthy. – via Legacy.com

Shane Michael McCarthy, 21, passed away on November 30th, 2023, due to complications from Bacterial Meningitis in Boston, Massachusetts.



Shane was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts, on June 27th, 2002, the son of Michael McCarthy and Angela (Shaw) McCarthy.



Shane attended Greenfield Public school from kindergarten through 6th grade. He then went to The Eaglebrook School in Deerfield graduating in 2018 and Deerfield Academy graduating in 2021. At the time of his death he was in his junior year as a business management major at Northeastern University in Boston, MA.



Besides his parents Shane is survived by his brother Colin whom he shared a special bond with that is impossible to put into words. He leaves his paternal grandmother Lena McCarthy and maternal grandfather Benjamin Shaw. Aunts and Uncles Cindy and Jim Isles, Jon Shaw (Kristen Cameron), Jeff Shaw (Brenda Lyon), Glenn McCarthy and Georgian Falzon, Julie McCarthy and Lori Caples. He leaves his cousins Chelsea Deputy (Jay), Zoe McCarthy and Kyle Nartowicz (Stephanie). Shane also leaves behind his special buddy second cousin Liam Deputy. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather James McCarthy and maternal grandmother Martha- Jane Shaw.



Shane loved to play ultimate frisbee or simply throw the disc in his backyard or on the beaches of the Cape. He enjoyed playing squash and pick up games of basketball with his Cape friends. Shane was an expert skier and shared many trips with his father and had a couple amazing trips to Steamboat with friends that were highlights in his short life. Shane loved to travel and was able to visit California, Texas, the Bahamas, South Korea and China.



We like to say that Shane was part land and part sea. Growing up he loved spending time with his grandfather and his uncles learning to garden, attend to farm animals, assist with yardwork or visit his uncle on construction sites. His first trip to Cape Cod was when he was only a couple months old and spent time there every summer of his life. The last five summers he spent living in Mashpee with his grandmother and working at the Popponesset Inn and New Seabury Country Club. The Cape is a special place for his family and he made many great memories and friends during his time there.



Shane was an amazing young man with a bright future who was taken from us way too soon.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 6th, from 4-7pm at Kidder Funeral Home in Northfield.



Funeral service will be Thursday, December 7th, at 11am at The United Church of Bernardston followed by burial at Center Cemetery.



The family will be establishing “A Brother’s Bond” scholarship fund in Shane’s memory that will also honor his love for his brother Colin.

Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Kidder Funeral Home.