Local obituary: Dr. Ann Saunders Quinn, 42, Sudbury mother of two and ‘compassionate physician’

Dr. Ann Saunders Quinn. – via George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home

Ann Saunders Quinn, M.D., loving mother and wife, loyal daughter, sister, and friend, and compassionate physician of Sudbury, Massachusetts, passed away on December 2, 2023 at the age of 42.

Ann is survived by her devoted husband, Ryan James Quinn, and her two children, Emily (9) and Andrew (5). She leaves behind her parents, Steven J. and Mary (Dowd) Saunders, of Natick, Massachusetts; three siblings and their spouses, Timothy and Stefanie Saunders of Jamaica Plain, MA, Katherine and Ben Proctor of Larchmont, NY, and Michael and Lauren Saunders of Southborough, MA; her nieces and nephews, Charlotte, Nate, William, CJ, Hudson, and Nora; and many loving relatives and friends.

Ann attended Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart (1999), College of the Holy Cross (2003), and UMass Medical School (2010). She knew from childhood that she wanted to be a doctor and help others. While on her journey through medical school, she was diagnosed with a rare cancer and various autoimmune issues which for many, would be insurmountable obstacles. Through unparalleled resilience and focus, she did not let diagnoses define her, and became a primary care physician and partner at Acton Medical Associates. She loved her job and was the doctor that we’d all want to have: smart, conscientious, and empathetic.

Ann’s proudest role of all, however, was in being a wife to Ryan and mother to Emily and Drew. Instead of dwelling on her circumstances, she chose life and always showed up for those that she loved: family above all else and loyal friends. Ann was selfless, poised, modest, and genuine. She was a moral compass and encouraged those around her to be their best selves. She found comfort in her pets who were by her side through it all — taking long walks with Sammy and cuddling on the couch with Tito. Ann took joy in simple things from reading bedtime stories to her kids, to growing veggies in her garden, to watching sunsets on Kingsbury Beach in Cape Cod.

Ann will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Although her life was cut much too short, her legacy will live on through all of us. In the weeks, months, and years ahead, we will follow her example — aiming for resilience when things seem unbearable, and modeling her tenacious spirit to love and support each other.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 8th from 4-7PM at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 9th at 10AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 502 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to make a contribution to Malignant Thymoma Research at Mass General Hospital. To donate online, visit giving.massgeneral.org/donate and specify “Fund for Malignant Thymoma Research” where asked to “Designate this gift to a specific program or area.” You may also write a check to “Fund for Malignant Thymoma Research” and reference Ann Quinn in the memo, and mail to c/o Dr. Chris Nabel, 55 Fruit Street, Yawkey Suite 7B, Boston, MA, 02114.

