Local Obituaries Local obituary: Paul Tracey, 58, Waltham police officer and lifelong resident "Paul devoted his life to his family and the citizens of Waltham."

Paul Tracey. – via Brasco & Son Memorial Funeral Home

Paul Tracey died a hero not because of how he died, but how he lived! A hero is defined as a real person or a main fictional character who, in the face of danger, combats adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage, or strength. Paul Tracey was real and demonstrated all, if not more with his life.

You do not need super powers, a cape, or magic wand to be a “Hero,” you just need to simply live your life like Paul Tracey; to treat others as you would want to be treated in return.

On Wednesday afternoon, December 6, 2023, Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey was killed tragically while doing what he loved most, protecting and serving the citizens of Waltham. He was 58.

Born on June 27, 1965, in Cambridge, beloved son of the late Hubert Patrick Tracey and Barbara A. (Kavey) Tracey, Paul was raised, educated, and had been a lifelong resident of Waltham.

Paul graduated from Waltham High School with the Class 1983, he attended Bentley College in Waltham and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Suffolk University followed by his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Western New England University.

Although ultimately Paul would find his calling in law enforcement, he began probably one of his most enjoyable jobs as a teenager in 1981 at Star Market, where his personality and charisma allowed him to meet so many people and build lifelong relationships. He worked for a short period of time at McLean Hospital in Belmont and would soon get the opportunity to join the Waltham Police Department.

On February 25, 1996, Paul was appointed to the City of Waltham Police Department as a Patrolman. His love for people and helping others allowed him to thrive as a Police Officer. He would use his people skills to navigate the difficulty of the job. Helping the youth of the community and in so many special ways caring for the elderly. He treated everyone that he encountered with the respect and dignity they deserved.

His life may have been cut short by this tragedy, however he lived his life to the fullest. He cherished the time spent with family and friends, at the beach for the annual Tracey family vacation at the Riveria in South Yarmouth on Cape Cod, trips to Aruba and Maine, or just any occasion that brought everyone together. Paul loved the beach and the calm of the ocean while watching a sunset and on occasion celebrating “Happy Hour.” He relished the time spent at neighborhood get-togethers, block parties, cookouts, backyard fire pit fires, or any chance he had to socialize. One of the most patriotic people you could meet, Paul loved Memorial Day and the 4th of July, he loved to decorate his home with American Flags and maybe lite off a firework or two. He was simply proud to be an American. His passion for country was second only to the love of his city. Paul devoted his life to his family and the citizens of Waltham. He sought public office to represent the city and his constituents in Ward #3 on the city council.

Prior to marrying the love of his life & soulmate Kristin, their lives crossed paths when Paul stopped Kristin for speeding. Years later their lives would cross paths once again and eventually they married on August 18, 2007. There were many things in life that Paul loved but nothing in this world was more important to him than family, especially his wife Kristin and his kids Danika and Tyler. He would do anything for them. He was their biggest supporter and greatest fan. He loved watching them grow, following their sports, and was so proud of all they achieved. Paul was truly the “ROCK” of the family.

Paul was a member of the Waltham Police Patrolman’s Union, the Massachusetts Coalition of Police (MSCOP), the 100 Club of Massachusetts, an original member of the Irish-American Police Officers Association, the Wampum Club of Connecticut, and the Wynn Rewards Club of Everett.

Paul is survived by the love of his life and wife of 16 years, Kristin (Philpott) Tracey; his cherished daughter & son, Danika Tracey and Tyler Tracey; his loving siblings, Michael Tracey of Hudson; James Tracey and his wife Mary Jane of Waltham; Gerald “Gerry” Tracey and his wife Julie of Needham; Kathi Castagno of Waltham; Patricia O’Toole and her husband David of Waltham; and Maureen King of Waltham; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Richard Philpott and Katie (Mahoney) Philpott of Waltham; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Matt Philpott and Crystal Philpott of Waltham; his closest dear friends, Robert “Bobby” Leslie and Sedalia “Sid” Leslie, and his dog “Otis”. In addition, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, numerous friends, colleagues, members of the Waltham Police Department, and the law enforcement community.

He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Tracey.

Paul will be deeply missed by those who loved him, and most certainly by those that had the honor and privilege of knowing him and calling him friend.

Those who wish to pay their respects to Paul and his family can do so at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, WALTHAM, on Thursday, December 14th, from 3pm until 8pm. For those who wish to pay their final respects but are unable to attend, please be sure to sign the guestbook at www.BrascoFuneralhome.com. Parking attendants will be on duty.

Family, friends, and the Law Enforcement Community are welcome to gather and celebrate Paul’s life to remember the love and friendship he shared with others for a Funeral Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham, on Friday morning, December 15th, at 10am. Burial with Police Honors will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Paul Tracey Family Fund at the Cambridge Savings Bank, 40 Leonard Street, Belmont, MA 02478.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Paul Tracey Family Fund at the Cambridge Savings Bank, 40 Leonard Street, Belmont, MA 02478.