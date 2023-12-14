Local Obituaries Local obituary: Roderick ‘Kito’ Jackson, 36, standout basketball player who helped raise his three younger siblings "Kito's legacy is one of giving, wisdom, and most importantly, his boundless love."

Roderick “Kito” Jackson. – via A.J. Spears Funeral Home

Roderick “Kito” Jackson was born on October 8, 1987, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Kito was tragically taken from this world on December 6, 2023, but his legacy lives on. He was the beloved son of Norma Asprilla.

Kito was an inspiring figure since birth. He took on a paternal role in his early days, helping his mother raise his three younger siblings. He proudly walked the halls of the Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School in Cambridge, MA, with purpose and promise before enrolling in Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology for two years. Kito ultimately earned a BA in Business Administration from Framingham State University.

Kito loved football more than any other sport but was a standout basketball player throughout his college careers. Kito was awarded the Most Outstanding Player for the 2006-2007 Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology basketball team and earned a three-year full scholarship to play basketball at William Penn University in Iowa. His love and commitment to his family brought him back to Massachusetts where he led the Framingham State University basketball team to the 2010 MASCAC Men’s Basketball Championship.

Kito’s legacy is one of giving, wisdom, and most importantly, his boundless love. He was kind, honest, and hardworking. Kito stood tall for what he believed in even when it was difficult. His heart was always open, and his hands were always ready to help. Kito was always surrounded by friends and family and had an extraordinary gift of enriching the lives of those around him.

Kito’s memory will be forever cherished by his loving family: his grandmother Aura Edwards; his mother Norma Asprilla; his brother Manuel Asprilla-Hassan; his sisters, Yanthia DeJesus and Esmeralda Asprilla; and a constellation of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who respected him.

Kito may no longer be with us in person, but he will aways be with us in spirit. Kito lived his life purposefully and to the fullest, so let us celebrate Kito and carry his legacy forward with the same compassion and generosity that he exemplified every day.

Poem

You were touched by an Angel during your final minutes of life and received one last blessing as you departed. May your soul rest in Peace.

