Local Obituaries Local obituary: Elise O’Hara, 37, Roslindale mother of three young children, including 2-week-old A GoFundMe has been started to support her family.

Elise (Valerio) O’Hara. – via George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home

Elise A. (Valerio) O’Hara of Roslindale, formerly of Wellesley, passed away Dec. 13, 2023, at age 37. Beloved wife of Sean D. O’Hara. Loving mother of Joseph (3), Kathleen (1), and Michael (2 weeks). Daughter of Robert and Jean (Bruno) Valerio of Wellesley. Sister of Julie Cornell of Framingham. Daughter-in-law of Daniel and Sheila O’Hara of Rutland, VT.

Elise was a graduate of Sacred Heart University in Connecticut and received her Masters in Theatre Education from Emerson College. She was heavily involved in community theatre.

Funeral Mass for Elise will be held in St. Columbkille Church, Brighton, on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., Wellesley, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 4-7pm. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Elise’s memory to her family’s go fund me at gofundme.com/f/elise-ohara.

