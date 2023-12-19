Local Obituaries Local obituary: Kayla Driscoll, 34, Somerville massage therapist "Kayla had an infectious smile that lit up the room and her laugh was contagious."

Kayla Driscoll. – via George L. Doherty Funeral Home

Kayla E. Driscoll, 34, passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2023. She was born on November 27, 1989 in Melrose, Massachusetts, to Ellen (O’Neil) Driscoll and John A. Driscoll. Kayla graduated from Somerville High School in 2007. Kayla studied Muscular Therapy at the Cortiva Institute for Muscular Therapy in Watertown, MA, in May 2015. As a Massage Therapist, Kayla specialized in working with clients who experienced trauma and was known for creating safe and therapeutic environments for her clients.

Kayla had an infectious smile that lit up the room and her laugh was contagious. She was fun loving, warm, friendly, and made everyone feel comfortable in her presence. She was creative and excelled at any DIY project that she took on, making everything look beautiful and festive.

Kayla had a warm and nurturing personality and children were instantly drawn to her. She was the beloved Titia to her niece Alana and Auntie Kayla to Pierce and Lilia. They will forever miss playing with her as well as her tickles, hugs, and her fun gifts. Kayla was kind, protective, loyal, and was always the first person to be there to help those that she loved.

Kayla is survived by her parents, Ellen and John A. Driscoll of Somerville, MA, her brother, John J. Driscoll and his wife Amanda Driscoll of Somerville, MA, and her niece, Alana. She is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her grandparents Dorothy and Paul O’Neil, and Albert and Barbara Driscoll.

A Funeral procession will be held on Wednesday, December 20th from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), Somerville at 9:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Catherine Church, 179 Summer St., Somerville, at 10:00AM.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4:00PM to 8:00PM.

Services will conclude with Kayla being laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England in honor of a child Kayla held dear to her heart. https://epilepsynewengland.org/take-action/ways-to-donate

