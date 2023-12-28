Local Obituaries Local obituary: Alexis Klimchenko, 38, Methuen mother of two "She enjoyed 'moming so hard,' being with her girls, and always having a 'matchy, matchy' ensemble for the day while coordinating her family all in beautiful outfits!"

Alexis Klimchenko. – via Cataudella Funeral Home

Alexis Elaine (Katramados) Klimchenko, 38, devoted and loving daughter, wife, and mother passed away peacefully on December 20, 2023, after facing a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer two years ago that she fought with courage, fortitude, and grace.

Born April 13, 1985, to Andrea (Katramados) Paraskos and the late Nicholas John Katramados, Alexis was also the step-daughter of the late Harry Paraskos. She grew up in Andover, MA and resided in Methuen, MA. Growing up, she was close to both her parents and enjoyed spending time with her Yiayia Angie.

For the last ten years, Alexis worked at Point32Health, formerly Tufts Health Plan, as an Internal Audit Manager. She previously worked for State Street Corporation after completing her undergraduate degree at Suffolk University with a major in finance and minor in marketing. She completed her Master’s degree at New England College of Business in Finance with a Master’s in Business Ethics and Compliance.

Alexis took pleasure in being known as the “hostess with the most-est” and being the life of the party, entertaining friends and family while taking any opportunity to throw a party or host any holiday. She delighted in showering her loved ones with great food, drink, and company.

In addition to entertaining, Alexis loved sharing her Greek heritage and traditions with others. She was a member of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Woburn, MA, and her faith provided her with comfort throughout her illness.

Above all else, Alexis cherished the moments she had with her family. She enjoyed “moming so hard,” being with her girls, and always having a “matchy, matchy” ensemble for the day while coordinating her family all in beautiful outfits! Alexis had a flair for fashion and was always dressed to the nines. She took pride in the annual family Christmas card. Many looked forward to receiving her card during the holiday season.

Prior to having children, she enjoyed fine dining and trying out new restaurants, target shooting, and attending many New England Patriots games!

She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband of nine years, Sasha Klimchenko. She loved sharing their 12-13-14 wedding date. She is also survived by her two daughters, Anastacia (age 5) and Athina (age 2), as well as her beloved mother, Andrea, who is known to everyone as “Yiayia.”

She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Jacque Margolycz, several brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the daughter-in-law of the late Jerry Margolycz.

Alexis is also survived by many neighbors, colleagues, and friends. She touched the lives of so many!

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., Rte. 113, Methuen, MA. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA. All attending services, please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen, MA.

