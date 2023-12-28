Local Obituaries Local obituary: Rena Ferber Finder, a Schindler’s List survivor Rena Ferber Finder died on Dec. 23, 2023.

Rena Ferber Finder. – via Stanetsky Memorial Chapel

Rena Ferber Finder died peacefully on December 23, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Marcel Finder for 65 years. She is survived by her loving children: Marilyn and Sol Sandperl of Stoughton, Debbi and Arnold Katz of Framingham, and Bert and Terri Rappaport of NY. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Rappaport. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren Zack and Adam Bowers, Amy Rappaport, Jason and David Katz, Joe Sandperl, and seven treasured great-grandchildren.

Rena, a Schindler’s List survivor, was a dynamic speaker for Facing History & Ourselves, an organization whose goal is to engage with and educate students about racism, anti-Semitism, and human rights violations. She believed one person can make a difference and encouraged young people to become “upstanders, not bystanders.” Her book is used as a teaching guide in middle schools throughout the country.

Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 11 AM at Temple Beth Sholom, 50 Pamela Road, Framingham. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon.

Shiva private for family and friends at the home of Debbi and Arnold Katz Wednesday, December 27, from 4-6 PM and Thursday, December 28, from 1-3 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made, in her memory, to Facing History & Ourselves (www.facinghistory.org) or Brothers for Life (www.brothersforlife.com).

Arrangements in the care of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, www.stanetskybrookline.com.

