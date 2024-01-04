Local Obituaries Local obituary: Steven Nicolazzo, 44, West Newton father of two "The true treasures in his life came from loving and watching his children grow."

Steven Nicolazzo. – via Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home

Steven Nicolazzo of West Newton passed away early Monday morning, January 1st, 2024, at Care Dimensions hospice house surrounded by loved ones after a 7 month long battle of stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the age of 44.

Born on March 6th, 1979, in Newton, Massachusetts; son of Angela Nicolazzo and son of the late Nicola Nicolazzo.

Steven will be remembered through his work hard, play harder attitude. He had an incredible work ethic; his passion for landscaping and love of hard work was the pillar of success for Nicolazzo Bros. His positive and carefree attitude led him to live a full life with many adventures and memories.

He shared his wisdom and knowledge to teach valuable lessons in life; he inspired others through his example of hard work and determination. He cherished his endless trips to Cape Cod with his wife and kids. He enjoyed working on his garden, and backyard barbecues that ended in fireworks. He looked forward to his snowmobile and motorcycle trips with close family and friends.

The true treasures in his life came from loving and watching his children grow. He had an infectious laugh and sense of humor that lit up every room he walked into. He never lost his sense of humor even during his toughest battle with pancreatic cancer. His loyalty and honesty is what led him to cultivating long

lasting relationships with friends, family, and in business. Steven truly was an admirable man that lived and loved life to the fullest.

He is survived by his beloved wife Brooke (Butera) Nicolazzo, his loving children Sienna and Luca Nicolazzo. His eldest brother Franco Nicolazzo of Waltham and his children Gia, Franco Jr., Maximus, and

Luciana. His younger brother Antonio Nicolazzo of Newton and his wife Emilee Nicolazzo and their children Nicola and Amelia. His dear sister Concetta Doherty of Newton and her husband Ryan Doherty and their children Nicole, Ryan Jr., and Thomas. Loving son-in-law to Nicholas and Leigh Butera of

Newton. His sister-in-law Brittany Colella of Natick and her husband Jeff Colella and their children Tyler, Colin, and Dylan. His brother-in-law Brad Butera of Newton and his sister-in-law Brianne Butera of Newton. In addition, he is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved dearly all over

the world.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services in celebration of Steven’s life on Saturday morning, January 6th, at 10am from the Brasco & Sons funeral home, 773 Moody St. Waltham, with a mass of Christian burial at Saint Bernard’s church, 1523 Washington St., Newton, at 11am.

Entombment will follow at the Newton Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 5th, from 3-8pm.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].