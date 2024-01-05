Local Obituaries Local obituary: Allison Kane, 19, Franklin native and Wentworth Institute freshman "Allison lived her short, beautiful life fully and her warm smile will remain in the memories of all those who knew her."

Allison Kane. – via Ginley Funeral Homes

Allison Marie Kane, 19, of Franklin, died on January 2 from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Allison lived her short, beautiful life fully and her warm smile will remain in the memories of all those who knew her.

She was a loving sister and devoted friend to many along her life’s journey. She treasured all the friends she made in her many activities growing up in Franklin, especially, soccer, dance, girl scouts, St Mary’s religious education, and neighborhood gatherings.

In high school she expanded her artistic talent and enjoyed drawing and painting, taking professional classes in her free time. She even liked to fish at local ponds. Allison graduated from Franklin High School and was a freshman at Wentworth Institute, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Born in Boston, on December 8, 2004, the daughter of James F. and Dympna (Durnin) Kane, Allison had been a lifelong Franklin resident. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters Sarah and Caitlin of Franklin.

She is also survived by her nephew Owen, aunts and uncles Jean and Patrick Foley of Braintree, Mary Kane and Val DePerrio of North Reading, John and Christine Kane of South Boston, Catherine Durnin and Paul Brennan of Milton, Marie Durnin, Tom and Joan Durnin, Dolores Durnin, Shiela and Trevor Smith, Joseph Durnin, PJ Durnin and Siobhan Morgan of Ireland. Allison is also survived by many dear cousins and friends.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 9, in St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am. Live stream the Mass at stmarysfranklin.org.

The burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

Calling hours will be on Monday, January 8, from 4-7 pm in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (wwwginleyfuneralhomes.com), 131 Main Street, Franklin, 02038.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Franklin YMCA, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin, MA 02038.

