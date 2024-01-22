Local Obituaries Local obituary: Mark Sheehan, 58, who called ‘the shaded green bench by the main entrance to Fresh Pond’ home "No family members have been found for Mark. We hope that relatives and friends new and old can give their love and farewell to him."

Mark Sheehan. – Spencer Funeral Service

Mark Sheehan’s true home was at Fresh Pond (in Cambridge, MA), where he lived for decades.

He celebrated every day for “being alive” and felt “lucky to be healthy and happy.” Though homeless (without a roof above his head), he cherished being outdoors by the pond near animals where he seemed to make new friends every day. Sadly, Mark passed away at the age of 58 at Tufts Hospital where he was treated for an unexpected overconsumption of alcohol.

Over the years, Mark shuffled around to different benches to camp out around Fresh Pond for a change of atmosphere (with only a jacket as a blanket). He’d cheerfully greet walkers, workers, customers, bikers, and curious residents passing by, if they made eye contact with him. ~5 years ago, he finally chose his permanent place to call “home” — the shaded green bench by the main entrance to Fresh Pond, across from Dunkin’ Donuts (on Concord Ave). This became his ritual place to sit, dine, laugh, sleep, give entertainment, and play card games both solitarily and with others. His favorite game was “Crazy 8” which he’d play late into the night with his outdoor chums, often listening to his favorite song, “Barracuda.”

Advertisement:

He shared his bench with all who wanted to sit down quietly or to socialize with every day, to homeless people who wanted company. If we brought him clothing, he’d show appreciation by pulling them on immediately. If we brought him a requested meal, he was always delighted. One of his top places to be treated from was Whole Foods where he’d request for a hearty layered sub and side snack of Kettle Sea Salt & Vinegar potato chips. He’d brighten up both of us with gratitude, smiling as he devoured it with joy.

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the state offered to take Mark into a shelter for safety. Stapleton House (part of Pine Street Inn in Boston) became his second home. He was amazed at having his first ever “apartment,” and where they’d make sure you had pocket money, food on your plate, and fresh clothes on your back. Staff and residents were drawn to his humor and cheer. But Mark still yearned to be back at his beloved bench in Fresh Pond. He’d go by foot, bus, or Uber (when covered by state) to get back home. When the weather was kind enough, he’d ask us to call his apartment to let them know that he was safe and spending the night outside. Especially over the recent years, he realized how much others truly cared for him and drew closer together.

Advertisement:

Thank you to Spencer Funeral Service in South Boston (SpencerFuneralServices.com) for laying Mark to rest. He was buried at Mount Hope Cemetery, 355 Walk Hill St., in Mattapan, provided by the state. There is no tombstone or plaque permitted to mark his burial spot, but he can be visited at the “Cypress Extension, 64A Row2” at the cemetery. Thanks to The Boston Globe for their generosity — sharing Mark’s story for all to read.

No family members have been found for Mark. We hope that relatives and friends new and old can give their love and farewell to him. All wishes, memories, comments are welcome to be posted on Legacy.com.

Mark had countless friends. He was loved.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Spencer Funeral Service. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].

Newsletter Signup Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up