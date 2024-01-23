Local Obituaries Local obituary: Hallie Kyed, 2, Franklin toddler who bravely battled leukemia Hallie Kyed was the daughter of Jennifer Crosby-Kyed and Douglas Kyed, a Boston Herald Patriots reporter who has posted about his family's journey.

Hallie Kyed. – via Charles F. Oteri and Son – Franklin Funeral Home

Hallie James Kyed, 2, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 21 surrounded by her mother, Jennifer D. Crosby-Kyed, and father, Douglas M. Kyed, at Boston Children’s Hospital of acute myeloid leukemia nine months after diagnosis. She was born March 28, 2021 in Boston.

Hallie will be remembered for her bravery, strength, and resilience, receiving five rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to radiation treatment and countless arduous procedures before undergoing a bone marrow transplant in September 2023 followed by additional treatment after a relapse in November, and she did it all with a smile on her face with her loving parents by her side every step of the way.

Hallie was a spirited, feisty, spunky, beautiful baby. She made everyone smile, and she touched everyone she ever met. She was the girliest girl, who loved to play dress up, take baths, and dance, especially with her big sister, Olivia. For the past year, she wore princess dresses nearly every day, sometimes changing up to 20 times a day, and loved to strut and collect compliments.

She had so much life in her little body. Before she was diagnosed, she always woke up so excited for the day, going straight to the closet and drawers to get herself ready, saying “jacket, boots, hat, car!” Throughout her battle with leukemia, she always got up. She demanded to go on 800 walks in her stroller in her final week. She passed away with paint on her hands and sparkles in her hair from doing crafts.

She loved painting, LOL dolls, her pink Hallie blanket, boots, going on car rides, using sign language for “more,” having an assortment of chips, her cat Rambe, puppies, and her family.

She is survived by her parents Jennifer Crosby-Kyed and Douglas M. Kyed, her beloved sister Olivia S. Kyed, her grandmothers Donna M. Kyed of Franklin and Jeanne Crosby, aunts and uncles Jessica and Jesse Bottoms, Aidan Crosby, Brian Crosby, and Amanda and Jeff Kyed-Callahan, and her cousins Norah and Maggie “Megan” Bottoms.

A wake for Hallie will be held Friday, January 26 in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. Franklin, Mass., from 4-7 p.m; relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to The Jimmy Fund, where Hallie received outpatient care for her AML.

Her funeral service and interment will be held privately.

Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com.

Any of you know our two-year-old, Hallie, was diagnosed with AML in April.



Hallie died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning as Jen and I held her hands in bed.https://t.co/ucOvFx1EIU pic.twitter.com/NF4JYIDZBz — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 22, 2024