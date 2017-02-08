Jake Tapper and Kellyanne Conway clashed. Will critics take on Tapper?

Jake Tapper, host of “The Lead” on CNN.
Jake Tapper, host of “The Lead” on CNN. –Lexey Swall / The New York Times
By
Daniel Victor, New York Times News Service
February 8, 2017

After a contentious interview Tuesday in which Kellyanne Conway, the presidential adviser, and Jake Tapper of CNN clashed over whether the White House or the media was more indifferent to facts, the journalist was bracing Wednesday for a backlash from the right.

While the 25-minute interview touched on issues like the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as eduction secretary and President Donald Trump’s relationship with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the bulk of it focused on Trump’s scathing criticism of the media and the administration’s penchant for repeating falsehoods.

The interview was frequently testy, and Tapper’s performance was widely praised by those seeking a more aggressive approach to fact-checking the Trump administration.

Advertisement

But then Axios, citing an anonymous source, reported that Tapper would now likely be a target for “hit pieces” from at least one conservative news site. The New York Times was unable to independently verify the report.

Tapper, however, appeared to welcome the critics, tweeting that he would just wait for “attack dogs” to come at him as ordered.

Conway’s CNN appearance came amid growing questions about her credibility after she falsely spoke of a “Bowling Green massacre” that never happened and used the phrase “alternative facts” to justify the administration’s view of the truth. She repeatedly corrected the Bowling Green error and apologized for it Tuesday, but reports later emerged that she had previously invoked the nonexistent episode in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine (which did not print the quote) and with TMZ.

Some critics are calling on cable news outlets to bar her from appearing on air, and CNN declined to have her on as a guest Sunday.

Trump added to tension with the press by accusing news organizations of playing down or declining to cover terrorist attacks. The White House on Monday issued a list of what it said were 78 underreported attacks; but several news organizations, including The New York Times, provided evidence to the contrary.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Conway used her airtime to question the focus and tone of more recent news coverage. Without citing examples, she criticized descriptions of Trump that lacked “a certain respect for and recognition of the dignity for the office of the president.”

Kellyanne Conway, left, at the White House on Tuesday. —Doug Mills / The New York Times

She asked for “more complete coverage” of Trump’s executive orders, instead of a focus on the travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries.

Tapper countered that the executive order had caused chaos at airports across the globe and was a major story deserving coverage. He added that Trump has also spread false information that the president accuses the media of not reporting.

In one example cited by Tapper, Trump said Tuesday that the murder rate was “the highest it’s been in 47 years” and that “the press doesn’t tell it like it is.” The facts: While the rate spiked in 2015, multiple fact-checks found that the murder rate is actually near a 45-year low.

“Facts are stubborn things,” Tapper said, “and to say that we’re not reporting something that happens not to be true, therefore we’re not to be trusted, that’s a problem.”

When Conway suggested that the media had played down some attacks because people had become “inured to terrorist attacks,” Tapper protested.

“Well, your spin about the idea that we don’t want to be inured to that, that’s a lovely spin, but that’s not what he was saying, Kellyanne,” he said. “He was saying the media does not cover these stories because we don’t want to cover them because we have some sort of agenda.

Advertisement

“That’s what he was suggesting, and it’s offensive given the fact that CNN and other media organizations have reporters in danger right now in war zones covering ISIS, and I just don’t understand how the president can make an attack like that.”

On Wednesday, after the report that he would be targeted, Tapper appeared to be enjoying the #TapperDirtFile Twitter hashtag that had been created in his honor. Users professed to expose damaging, but made-up, tidbits to be used in a hit piece about him, such as liking Nickelback or the time he ordered a “large coffee” at Starbucks.

He even added his own “dirt.”

TOPICS: Media Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate is working overtime toward confirming President Donald Trump's close ally, Sessions, to become the nation's top law enforcement officer as attorney general. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Politics
Senate confirms Jeff Sessions for attorney general February 8, 2017 | 7:35 PM
The Whole Foods in Boston's South End.
Business
Whole Foods rethinks expansion as sales keep falling February 8, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Five people were injured Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Sarasota, Fla., while rehearsing the final act, an eight person pyramid on a high wire, for the upcoming Circus Sarasota show Synergy. (Rachel S. O'Hara/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)
National News
Wallendas among 5 tightrope walkers injured in Florida fall February 8, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Real Estate
Famed Hamptons home Grey Gardens for sale for nearly $20 million February 8, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 11/15/2015- (L-R) Governor Charlie Baker and Senator Elizabeth Warren listen as Consulate General Valery Freland addresses a crowd gathered during a rally held on the Boston Common in response to the Paris attacks as Mayor Marty Walsh stands beside him in Boston, Massachusetts November 15, 2015. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Topic: 16parisboston Reporter:
Politics
Charlie Baker sides with Elizabeth Warren February 8, 2017 | 5:50 PM
A display inside the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge's Harvard Square shows books 'commemorating' the nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre
Politics
Harvard Book Store commemorates nonexistent 'Bowling Green massacre' February 8, 2017 | 5:14 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: The drink 5-Hour Energy is viewed for sale at a grocery store on November 15, 2012 in New York City. The federal government and the New York Attorney General's office have announced that they are investigating the popular energy drink after the Food and Drug Administration received claims that 5-Hour Energy has over the past four years led to 13 deaths and 33 hospitalizations. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Business
5-Hour Energy ordered to pay $4.3 million over deceptive ads February 8, 2017 | 4:36 PM
Constance Nokovitch waited to cross Tremont Street in the snow last week.
Local News
Boston schools closed tomorrow February 8, 2017 | 3:53 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2014, file photo, University of Illinois Board of Trustees Chairman Chris Kennedy, listens during a trustees meeting in Urbana, Ill. Hanah Jubeh, a Kennedy campaign adviser, said Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that the businessman and the son of the late US Senator and Attorney General Robert Kennedy, will run for Illinois governor in 2018. (Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette via AP, File)
Politics
Robert F. Kennedy's son announces bid for Illinois governor February 8, 2017 | 3:34 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. Nordstrom shares sunk after President Trump tweeted that the department store chain had treated his daughter “so unfairly” when it announced last week that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessory line. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
National News
Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka 'so unfairly' February 8, 2017 | 3:28 PM
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will rally with janitors on Boston Common.
National News
'Nevertheless, she persisted': Elizabeth Warren inspires rallying cry February 8, 2017 | 2:36 PM
Local News
Icy roads cause car crashes across Mass. February 8, 2017 | 2:33 PM
Erin Bauman, the wife of Boston Marathon bombing survivor, Jeffrey Bauman crossed the finish line around 5:20 p.m. It was her first marathon since 2013 when she ran, and her husband came to see her finish. She never finished in 2013 and the first bomb near the finish line blew off Bauman's legs.
Local News
Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and wife Erin Hurley to divorce February 8, 2017 | 10:20 AM
Michael Hathaway, 52, staggers out of North Station after allegedly being beaten by a security guard with his own cane after the Dec. 22 attack in North Station.
Local News
Mass. keeps a closer eye on hairdressers than on security guards February 8, 2017 | 10:17 AM
Senator Elizabeth Warren at her office in Boston last month.
Politics
Read the letter that got Elizabeth Warren barred from the Senate floor February 8, 2017 | 10:05 AM
The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse is seen during the closing statements phase of the Dzhokhar Tsarnaev federal death penalty trial on Wednesday May 13, 2015, in Boston. Tsarnaev is charged with conspiring with his brother to place two bombs near the Boston Marathon finish line that killed three and injured 260 spectators in April 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Politics
Chelsea, Lawrence to sue over Trump’s sanctuary city order February 8, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Stoneham, MA: 02-03-2017; Dentist Dr. Cara Lund with a patient in her office in Stoneham, Mass. February 7, 2017. (For story about Delta Dental insurance). Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/Priyanka McCluskey, Business ( 08deltadental )
Local News
Dentists are feeling a sharp pain, thanks to Delta Dental February 8, 2017 | 9:58 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer answered questions from members of the White House press corps on the immigration executive order and repealing Obamacare, among other topics, during the briefing. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics
The 17 rules of Sean Spicer, Rhode Island native February 8, 2017 | 9:50 AM
Local News
Lawsuit: 3 police officers beat boy, 12, unconscious February 8, 2017 | 7:33 AM
Boston, MA- February 08, 2017: Emergency workers clear an accident on the Harvard Bridge in Boston, MA on February 07, 2017. Authorities are responding numerous crashes with multiple vehicles around Eastern Massachusetts Wednesday, forcing them to close several major highways due to severe icy conditions during the morning commute. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter:
Local News
55 vehicles piled up in single crash in Wakefield February 8, 2017 | 7:17 AM
National News
Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action February 8, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
Local News
Ben & Jerry's moving forward with Vermont expansion plans February 8, 2017 | 7:12 AM
Local News
NH Police: Racist graffiti found in market that was set on fire February 8, 2017 | 6:43 AM
Local News
Maine man gets prison for beating homeowner with frying pan February 8, 2017 | 6:42 AM
Local News
ACLU: Lewiston school district violating civil rights law February 8, 2017 | 6:41 AM
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., questions Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis on Capitol Hill in Washington during Mattis confirmation hearing before the committee. Gillibrand, one of a handful of Senate Democrats seen as potential candidates for president in 2020, has won praise from liberal bloggers for voting against nearly all of President Donald Trump's picks.
Politics
Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capitol Hill February 8, 2017 | 3:48 AM
Local News
Police: Investigation underway after explosive devices found February 8, 2017 | 3:41 AM
Politics
Warren raking in millions in campaign donations February 8, 2017 | 12:39 AM
Books
Elizabeth Warren's book on middle class is coming in April February 7, 2017 | 11:06 PM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 60th annual Red Cross Gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
National News
First lady says high profile could mean millions for brand February 7, 2017 | 11:00 PM