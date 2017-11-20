New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush suspended for harassment probe

AP,
11:27 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says it has suspended White House reporter Glenn Thrush while it investigates charges that he made unwanted advances on young women while he worked as a reporter at Politico.

Laura McGann, a Politico colleague of Thrush’s, wrote on Vox on Monday that Thrush kissed her and placed his hand on her thigh one night in a bar, after urging another person who had been sitting with them to leave.

The Times, in a statement, said “the alleged behavior is very concerning” and not in keeping with the Times’ standards.” The newspaper said it supports Thrush’s decision to enter a substance abuse program. Thrush didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

He worked at Politico from 2009 to 2016.

