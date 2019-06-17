Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone is suing Kirk Minihane and Barstool Sports

"Barstool flaunts its lack of respect for most things, but it needs to respect the laws that govern the business it conducts."

Boston, MA- April 05, 2017: Keynote speaker, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone addresses the crowd during The 21st annual Immigrants' Day at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on April 05, 2017. More than 1,000 people were expected to visit Beacon Hill over the course of the day, celebrating the contributions of Massachusetts' 1 million foreign-born people to the state's economy, culture and civic life, and to advocate for legislation and budget items that are priorities for our foreign-born residents. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: sport reporter:
Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone addresses the crowd during the 21st annual Immigrants' Day at the Massachusetts State House in 2017. –Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File
By
updated at 5:31 PM

Joe Curtatone’s feud with Barstool Sports is headed to court.

The Somerville mayor announced Monday afternoon that he had filed a civil lawsuit against podcaster Kirk Minihane and his new employer, Barstool, after the former WEEI radio host recorded a telephone interview with him while pretending to be a Boston Globe columnist.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn and posted online by Curtatone’s campaign, cites a Massachusetts state law against recording an individual without his or her consent. Curtatone says the lawsuit is not for “personal gain” and he plans to donate any damages awarded from the suit to RESPOND, an anti-domestic violence nonprofit in Somerville.

Advertisement

“This is a simple case of holding Minihane and Barstool accountable for their deceptive and illegal behavior,” Curtatone said in a statement.

The 52-year-old Democrat and lifelong Somerville resident has repeatedly used his platform to denounce Barstool and its founder, Dave Portnoy — who started the New York-based sports media empire in the Boston suburb of Milton — for catering, sometimes crudely, to a white male audience and fomenting harassment of its critics. Most recently, he joined critics of the Boston Bruins’ decision to partner with Barstool to provide yellow rally towels during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“As a fairly rabid sports fan one of the more regrettable things I’ve seen is the attempt to disguise misogyny, racism & general right wing lunacy under a ‘sports’ heading,” Curtatone tweeted late last month. “Our sports teams & local sports fans need to push back to stress that’s not us.”

Less than a week later, Minihane called Curtatone while pretending to be Globe columnist Kevin Cullen to press the mayor on that criticism, pushing him to provide specific examples of misogyny and racism. Curtatone cited the online abuse of several Boston Herald reporters by Barstool fans in the wake of so-called Towelgate, which he said Portnoy countenanced.

Advertisement

According to the lawsuit, Minihane called his office pretending to be Cullen to set up the interview, impersonated Cullen’s voice, and obtained Curtatone’s consent to record the call “through fraud” since the mayor believed he was talking to someone else. At no point during the 18-minute interview — which Barstool posted on its website on June 6 — did Minihane reveal his actual identity.

“It’s a clear violation of Massachusetts General Law, which forbids audio recording a person without his/her consent, and you can’t obtain that consent through fraudulent means,” Curtatone said Monday.

“Barstool flaunts its lack of respect for most things, but it needs to respect the laws that govern the business it conducts,” added the mayor, who has a history of unapologetically speaking out for his progressive ideals.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Portnoy and Minihane reveled in the timing of the lawsuit, which Curtatone announced less than two hours after the release of Minihane’s first podcast episode with Barstool. Mostly, they mocked Curtatone and the legitimacy of the lawsuit.

“What were the damages?” Portnoy tweeted at Curtatone. “You look like a bumbling idiot? Everybody already knows that.”

“Legally, all I can say is I am looking at a countersuit. For $500 billion,” Minihane joked.

Curtatone is requesting that his lawsuit be heard by a jury. Read the full complaint below:

TOPICS: Media Sports Somerville Politics Local Bruins
Politics
US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers June 17, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Politics
US restores some aid but vows no more without migrant action June 17, 2019 | 4:42 PM
Politics
US: Iran should still comply with nuke deal Trump derided June 17, 2019 | 4:10 PM
Local
Apparent human remains found behind a shed in Wakefield June 17, 2019 | 3:34 PM
Commuters at the JFK/UMass Red Line station cross over the tracks via a sky bridge on Monday morning.
Commute
What to expect on the Red Line this week June 17, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh
Local
The city is piloting a program providing free menstrual supplies to BPS students June 17, 2019 | 2:48 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 26: Kyle Kashuv, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the 148th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The convention, which runs through Sunday, features more than 800 exhibitors and is expected to draw 80,000 guests. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Local
A Parkland shooting survivor had his Harvard acceptance rescinded after his past racist comments surfaced online June 17, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Local
Help us make Boston.com better by taking this quick survey June 17, 2019 | 1:58 PM
The Wing Boston
Business
Take a peek inside The Wing, the new women’s co-working space in Boston June 17, 2019 | 1:18 PM
Crime
Whitman teen arrested for allegedly stabbing fellow 16-year-old June 17, 2019 | 1:05 PM
Politics
High court lets Virginia voting go ahead under redrawn map June 17, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Politics
Fed likely to leave rates alone but signal readiness to cut June 17, 2019 | 11:56 AM
Politics
Supreme Court upholds rule allowing state, federal charges June 17, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Braydon Smith.
National
An 11-year-old fought off a home invader with a machete. Then the suspect escaped from the hospital. June 17, 2019 | 10:38 AM
National
A North Carolina teenager didn't come home. An iPhone app led her mother to a ravine. June 17, 2019 | 10:26 AM
Politics
High court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake June 17, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Crime
He said he would pay $9 million for a murder. So 5 friends plotted to kill a teenager, police say. June 17, 2019 | 10:13 AM
National
After a 4-year-old took a doll from a store, video shows Phoenix police pulling a gun on her parents June 17, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Nancy Bucciarelli.
Crime
A N.H. woman allegedly shoved her golden retriever off a dock and then watched as it drowned June 17, 2019 | 9:14 AM
Local
Former Maine governor Paul LePage has a new job: Bartending June 17, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Crime
N.H. authorities charge daughter in mother's death June 17, 2019 | 9:05 AM
Local
Police investigate late-night stabbing in Whitman June 17, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Politics
Why US-China trade war risks hurting firms in both countries June 17, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Roxbury, MA, 12/18/2018 -- A discarded needle lays in the grass near the sidewalk outside of Orchard Gardens K-8 School along Melnea Cass Blvd. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 19walker Reporter:
Local
'We shouldn’t just accept it because we’re near Methadone Mile. It’s not acceptable.' June 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
City Councilor Matt O'Malley.
Politics
'I want Boston to be on the cutting edge' June 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Erika L. Murray during her trial.
Crime
'Just everywhere you looked, there was filth' June 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Politics
GOP mutters, gently, as Trump sidesteps Senate for top aides June 17, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Politics
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks June 17, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Commute
As Red Line repairs continue, plan for another longer commute Monday June 16, 2019 | 7:55 PM
A leatherback sea turtle hatchling making its way to the ocean on Tybee Island, Ga., in 2014.
Animals
A woman was seen jabbing at a sea turtle nest with a wooden stake. She’s now in jail. June 16, 2019 | 5:34 PM