CNN’s Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19

The anchor said he will continue to host his show, "Cuomo Prime Time," from his basement.

chris cuomo
Chris Cuomo. –The Associated Press
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 31, 2020 | 12:26 PM

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Cuomo, whose brother is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said he will continue to host his show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” from his basement where he has quarantined himself from his family. 

The CNN journalist said he had recently been exposed to people who later tested positive for COVID-19, and he began experiencing shortness of breath, fever, and chills. 

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” he wrote. 

The New York governor reportedly addressed his brother’s positive test results Tuesday during a press briefing on the outbreak, saying he would “be fine.”

On Monday night, Chris Cuomo interviewed his brother on his show, apparently from his basement, and asked him if he had plans to run for president. 

“No,” his older brother replied.

