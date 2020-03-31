CNN’s Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo, whose brother is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said he will continue to host his show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” from his basement where he has quarantined himself from his family.

The CNN journalist said he had recently been exposed to people who later tested positive for COVID-19, and he began experiencing shortness of breath, fever, and chills.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” he wrote.

The New York governor reportedly addressed his brother’s positive test results Tuesday during a press briefing on the outbreak, saying he would “be fine.”

"I don't care how smart, how rich, how powerful you think you are … this virus is the great equalizer. My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus … he's gonna be fine. He's young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks — but he's gonna be fine" — Andrew Cuomo pic.twitter.com/OCJV26Uq1d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2020

On Monday night, Chris Cuomo interviewed his brother on his show, apparently from his basement, and asked him if he had plans to run for president.

“No,” his older brother replied.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has no plans to ever run for President, has not considered it, and will never consider it. https://t.co/igWoHEPPNm pic.twitter.com/fv1bVgfSNm — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 31, 2020

