Meteorologist Michael Page has left NECN and NBC10 Boston

While the weather may not be top of mind for many Massachusetts residents in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, some Boston area residents have noticed a change in their local TV forecast.

After five years at NECN and NBC10 Boston, meteorologist Michael Page says his contract recently expired and was not renewed.

While the Hingham native declined to discuss the reasons behind the decision, the move comes amid management changes at the NBC-owned networks. Page says his last day on air was March 5, which fortuitously came ahead of a pre-planned vacation before coronavirus travel restrictions were implemented.

“I’m using this as a ‘reset,'” he told Boston.com this week.

Advertisement

Page said he’s busy pursuing future career options. The 29-year-old, who began amateur weather reporting as a teenager, has also begun producing educational YouTube videos geared toward children.

“What I love most about my job is communicating science in a way that people understand,” he said. “And this pandemic acts as a reminder of how important that is for all of us. I want to figure out the best way to do that going forward. It might be at another local station that has a strong legacy and deep respect for local news, or it could be something else.”

However, his immediate focus is “staying healthy” and assisting his family.

“My grandfather lives in Needham, and my parents own a small business in Hingham, so I want to make sure everyone weathers the pandemic as best possible,” Page said.