Boston 25 News journalist Wale Aliyu says someone yelled the N-word at him and his photographer while they were reporting a story in Boston

Boston 25 News reporter Wale Aliyu shared on Twitter that someone yelled the N-word at him and his photographer while they were working on a story in Boston on Thursday.

Aliyu, who joined the station in August 2019, said he and his photographer were about to do a live shot outside the Boston Police Department just before 10 p.m. when a dark colored sedan drove by and the individual in the passenger seat yelled the slur at the journalists.

“I’ll be praying the hate in your heart doesn’t continue consuming you, any friends around you & especially any children you bring in this world! And they say racism is dead. Ha funny,” Aliyu wrote in his thread about the incident, addressing whoever was responsible for the hate speech.

The journalist said he and his colleague were reporting on the rise in violence Boston has seen in recent weeks, focused on the shooting of a Roxbury convenience store clerk, and thought it would be safest to be outside the police department for the live shot.

“We thought we would be safer than doing it at the scene of a recent shooting,” he wrote. “I guess we were wrong.”

And they say racism is dead. Ha funny. We believe it was a black or dark colored Acura Sedan driving up Schroeder Plaza around 9:59 PM. At least two people in a car & person rolled down the window in the passenger seat and screamed it out. @bostonpolice — Wale Aliyu (@WaleAliyu) July 17, 2020