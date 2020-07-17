Investigative reporter Ally Donnelly announces her departure from NBC10 Boston

“Tough day.”

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 17, 2020 | 10:08 AM

Ally Donnelly announced Thursday she “lost” her job at NBC10 Boston and affiliate station NECN, part of what she said was a “cost savings measure” by the outlets. 

The investigative reporter shared the news in a series of tweets on Thursday night, expressing sadness at the change and admiration for the work of her colleagues. 

“Tough day,” Donnelly wrote. “I lost the job I’ve loved for nearly 2 decades. A ‘cost savings measure’ in rough times. Our team did & will continue to do phenomenal work. Our reporters, photographers, editors & producers are totally committed to thoughtful journalism and I will miss them terribly.”

Advertisement

Her departure follows that of anchor Phil Lipof in late May

According to her bio on the NBC10 website, Donnelly started reporting for NECN in 1999 and has won multiple Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, Gabriel, and Associated Press awards for her work during that time. 

“Thank you to the countless people who trusted me enough to tell your stories,” Donnelly wrote in her thread. “I will forever be grateful and inspired. Stay safe and keep your sense of humor. (And if you know anyone looking for a loud-mouthed trouble maker, let me know!)”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Media Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, released by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a great white shark swims close to the Cape Cod shore in Chatham, Mass. In a February 2017 update to a multiyear study, Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries' top shark expert Greg Skomal said researchers using a plane and boats spotted 147 individual sharks off Cape Cod in the summer of 2016. (Wayne Davis/Atlantic White Shark Conservancy via AP, File)
Sharks
What you need to know about sharks off Cape Cod in 2020 July 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Master bath shower detail.
Vermont
Police seek man who allegedly invaded home to take a shower July 16, 2020 | 8:41 PM
The Massachusetts State flag blows in the wind in front of the State House.
Local
Charlie Baker says he's 'open to talking' about historical symbols amid calls to change the Mass. flag July 16, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Fahim Saleh
A tech CEO — and Bentley grad — was dismembered in his Manhattan apartment in what ‘looks like a professional job’ July 16, 2020 | 5:24 PM
U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan.
Lori Trahan
Ethics Committee clears Rep. Trahan in campaign finance case July 16, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Comet Neowise appears over Mount Washington in the night sky as seen from Dee Wright Observatory on McKenzie Pass east of Springfield, Ore. Tuesday July 14, 2020. According to NASA the lower tail, which appears broad and fuzzy, is the dust tail created when dust lifts off the surface of the comet's nucleus and trails behind the comet in its orbit. The upper tail is the ion tail, which is made up of gases that have been ionized by losing electrons in the sun's intense light. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)
National News
How to see Comet NEOWISE July 16, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A lab worker uses a pipette while trying to isolate the presence of the coronavirus during the swab test process at a laboratory in Amedeo di Savoia hospital in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Italy remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Photographer: Federico Bernini/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 143 new cases July 16, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Martha's Vineyard
65 cats seized from 'detrimental and dangerous conditions' on Martha's Vineyard July 16, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Crime
A Roxbury store clerk complied with a robber's demands, owner says. Then he was shot in the head. July 16, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Wayfair signage outside one of its offices in Boston.
Wayfair
'There is, of course, no truth to these claims' July 16, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Westwood, Mass.
Westwood
Testing snafu sends teacher with COVID-19 back to summer school with students July 16, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Rep. Katherine Clark appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe Thursday.
CHILD CARE
Katherine Clark on MSNBC: We can't have a healthy economy without investing in child care July 16, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Amid rising turmoil in social media, recently formed social network Parler is gaining with prominent political conservatives who claim their voices are being silenced by Silicon Valley giants.
Social Media
The conservative alternative to Twitter wants to be a place for free speech for all. It turns out, rules still apply. July 16, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, stands onstage with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., before speaking at a campaign event, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RACE & COVID-19
'We demand answers' July 16, 2020 | 10:52 AM
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Homicide victim found on the side of a Dartmouth road identified July 16, 2020 | 10:45 AM
DRUG BUST
Police: Over 4,000 bags of heroin, 450 bags of cocaine seized from vehicle in Holyoke July 16, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp adjusts his mask as he greets President Donald Trump during his Georgia visit to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focuses on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Masks
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state July 16, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Sosuda Tech
PPP FRAUD
Feds: Winchester tech CEO fraudulently sought $13M in COVID-19 loans July 16, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Local
A retired FBI agent allegedly drove his truck toward a group of middle-school kids after they taunted him July 16, 2020 | 9:50 AM
A Cattail mosquito is held up for inspection at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute in Scarborough, Maine.
EEE
Eastern equine encephalitis virus found in Plymouth County July 16, 2020 | 9:30 AM
The 110 MBTA bus is pictured on Broadway in Everett.
MBTA
Front-door boarding – and fares – to return to MBTA buses, Mattapan and street-level Green lines July 16, 2020 | 9:05 AM
K-9 Rocky
R.I.P. ROCKY
Boston police mourn passing of active duty K-9 Rocky July 16, 2020 | 8:45 AM
Rep. Joe Kennedy III wears a face mask during a visit to Methuselah Bar and Lounge in Pittsfield, Mass., as part of a campaign tour including several stops across Massachusetts on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
THE KENNEDYS
Joe Kennedy says fossil fuel stocks in family trusts have been sold July 16, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Mystery musician John Thomas Archer meets Mark Waters of ReMARKable Cleanouts.
Local
A mystery musician's playing 'stunned' a Norwood store owner. Now, the owner has gifted the piano to him. July 16, 2020 | 7:04 AM
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after stepping off Marine One.
Politics
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers July 15, 2020 | 10:02 PM
The Twitter logo is displayed on an iPhone.
Technology
Twitter accounts for Biden, Obama, Gates, Musk, and others are hacked July 15, 2020 | 8:08 PM
A casino at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Casinos
Conn. casinos report strong revenues after reopening from COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 7:05 PM
The Massachusetts State House
Local
'Angry would be an understatement': Mass. police unions cry foul over Senate-backed reform bill July 15, 2020 | 6:12 PM
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that a coronavirus testing program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation from actor Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the indirect way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Town #s
Here's a look at Mass. towns' coronavirus cases and test results over the last 14 days July 15, 2020 | 5:19 PM
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a test at an El Rio Health Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., on Monday, July 13, 2020. Photographer: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases July 15, 2020 | 5:04 PM