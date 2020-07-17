Investigative reporter Ally Donnelly announces her departure from NBC10 Boston

Ally Donnelly announced Thursday she “lost” her job at NBC10 Boston and affiliate station NECN, part of what she said was a “cost savings measure” by the outlets.

The investigative reporter shared the news in a series of tweets on Thursday night, expressing sadness at the change and admiration for the work of her colleagues.

“Tough day,” Donnelly wrote. “I lost the job I’ve loved for nearly 2 decades. A ‘cost savings measure’ in rough times. Our team did & will continue to do phenomenal work. Our reporters, photographers, editors & producers are totally committed to thoughtful journalism and I will miss them terribly.”

Her departure follows that of anchor Phil Lipof in late May.

According to her bio on the NBC10 website, Donnelly started reporting for NECN in 1999 and has won multiple Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, Gabriel, and Associated Press awards for her work during that time.

“Thank you to the countless people who trusted me enough to tell your stories,” Donnelly wrote in her thread. “I will forever be grateful and inspired. Stay safe and keep your sense of humor. (And if you know anyone looking for a loud-mouthed trouble maker, let me know!)”

There are no more talented &passionate journalists than Jim O’Halloran,Kristin Keefe,Lauren Kleciak,Ryan Kath,Jim Haddadin, Mary Plansky, John Hammann, Aaron Strader, Betsy Badell,Kristy Lee,Leslie Gaydos,Melissa Simas-Tyler,Dan Ferrigan,Jackie Bruno & a newsroom full of friends pic.twitter.com/ffgICeeI2h — Ally Donnelly NBC10 Boston (@AllyNBCBoston) July 17, 2020