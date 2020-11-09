Fox News cuts away from Kayleigh McEnany news conference after she alleges vote fraud with no evidence

"Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany at a news conference Monday at the Republican National Committee headquarters. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany at a news conference Monday at the Republican National Committee headquarters. –Samuel Corum / Getty Images
By
Elahe Izadi and Sarah Ellison,
The Washington Post
updated on November 9, 2020

Fox News cut away from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s remarks at a news conference Monday evening because she claimed without evidence that Democrats were inviting fraud and illegal voting.

“There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the vote count room and that my friends is the Democrat party,” she said. “You don’t oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You take these position because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting.”

From the Fox News studio, anchor Neil Cavuto cut in to end Fox’s broadcast of the video feed from the White House. “Whoa, whoa, whoa,” he said. “I just think we want to be very clear that she’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that of course we’ll take you back. So far she started saying right at the outset, [Democrats were] welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting. Not so fast.”

The decision to cut away was Cavuto’s, not an edict from Fox’s top brass, according to people familiar with the show’s decision.

Fox has occasionally cut away from McEnany briefings in the past, but notably did not do so even during the lengthiest of Trump’s coronavirus task force briefings, when Trump took the lectern and veered away from information about the pandemic and straight into political messaging.

But the move on Monday came amid heightened attention on Fox News, whose decision desk was the first to call the state of Arizona for Joe Biden on election night, incurring the wrath of the president. The close relationship the network has long enjoyed with the president has cooled in the weeks since Rupert Murdoch, whose family controls Fox News, started telling associates that he predicted Trump would lose the election.

Advertisement

McEnany would go on to say at Monday’s press conference that Trump Republican poll watchers were barred from observing the counting, an allegation that Fox News reporter Eric Shawn, who had been reporting from Philadelphia during the counting, fact-checked on-air numerous times last week, including at one point showing a photograph of the view a poll watcher could see. “That’s not true,” Shawn told host Dana Perino on air about Trump’s allegation. “That’s not true. That’s just not true.”

Cavuto has been critical of Trump’s claims before, and he has attracted the president’s ire in the past. Earlier this year, Cavuto told viewers the president’s vigorous endorsement of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a covid-19 preventive drug was dangerous, and could even be deadly.

“Mr. President, we don’t work for you. I don’t work for you,” Cavuto said on air last year. “My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you. Just report on you.”

For days, the reporters and anchors, such as Bret Baier, who work for the network’s news division have been saying on air that claims over widespread voter fraud lack evidence.

“Listen, we are not seeing any evidence of widespread fraud,” Baier said during an interview with RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “We want to look into everything as well. But we just haven’t seen it. You know, it hasn’t been presented. There’s all kinds of stuff flying on the internet. But when we look into it, it doesn’t pan out.”

Advertisement

Some of Fox’s news personalities have received heightened threats in the past week, as Trump supporters have targeted them online and in emails and phone calls for appearing not to back the president, two Fox staffers said.

Meanwhile, the network’s opinion hosts, who enjoy close relationships with the president, have been suggesting that there was some foul play. Laura Ingraham alleged Wednesday that Democrats were trying to “destroy the integrity of our election process.” Sean Hannity claimed to his viewers Friday without evidence that “we have serious reports of irregularities and fraud and not allowing vote counters to observe counting.”

TOPICS: Media Politics 2020 Election Donald Trump Joe Biden National

